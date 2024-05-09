From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sanctuary Village, a nonprofit organization, is exploring options to build tiny homes for the unhoused in the suburban counties around Philadelphia, said Staci Scott, the organization’s first executive director. Scott, who declined to provide specific locations, mentioned the organization is assessing interest, opportunities and funding in areas such as Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties.

This pivot comes after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker in March halted the nonprofit’s plans to establish the city’s first tiny home village in Northeast Philadelphia, a project green-lit by the previous administration in 2021.

“We had plans built. We were ready to go. We thought we were about to break ground,” Scott said.

The decision came as a surprise to Sanctuary Village leaders, including Scott, who took over as executive director five weeks ago, coinciding with when construction was initially planned to start. Scott, who served on the board for about two years, expressed a shared sense of disappointment and frustration among the team.

Cathy Farrell, a founding board member, echoed this sentiment, stating that the nonprofit had invested considerable time and resources in collaboration with the city and the Office of Homeless Services over three years.

“It was pretty devastating, but I’m sure the mayor and her administration have their reasons,” Farrell said.