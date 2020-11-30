Nile Shareef-Trudeau’s life changed this summer.

As an 18-year-old Black Philadelphian, she felt compelled to join racial justice protests this summer demanding an end to police brutality. Shareef-Trudeau had never really seen herself as an activist, or taken her beliefs to the streets, but between June and July she joined thousands in protests at least a half-dozen times.

She was one of dozens of protesters police trapped on I-676 and tear-gassed.

“It will stay with me forever,” Shareef-Trudeau said. “It’s been more motivation to keep fighting.”

Still, Shareef-Trudeau didn’t attend any protests in August because coronavirus cases started to rise and her parents didn’t want her out. Then school started – she’s a senior in high school – and protests became less frequent.

Engagement drop off is something grassroots organizations think about anytime there’s a surge in activism. And 2020 has been a historic year for organizing in the Philadelphia region.

From the racial justice protests that consumed Philadelphia and its suburbs for months, to a groundswell of get-out-the-vote efforts in a pandemic, 2020 prompted people of all races and ages to get involved any way they could. As we near the end of the year, with a new president-elect and some gains in police reform, some organizers expect an inevitable dip in participation, and they say it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Rev. Mark Tyler is co-director of POWER Live Free, the interfaith group’s campaign focused on issues like ending gun violence and mass incarceration. He actually expects people like Shareef-Trudeau to come and go.

“I think that there’s a natural ebb and flow to the work of organizing … where there’s a core group that is always present, that’s always at the table, that’s always in the face of elected officials and always standing before the public, you know, saying that this is important,” explained Tyler, who is a senior pastor at Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill.

But Tyler said there will be others for whom work, school and family obligations make that impossible.

At the end of the day, he said it’s always going to be difficult to get thousands of people to protest or attend meetings when there’s not a news headline or hot-button issue, such as police reform, driving them to action.

Just last year, his organization started a series of town halls to discuss police reforms that it hoped the public could get behind. The subject, however, didn’t draw as much interest as it did in the months after police killed George Floyd, which in turn brought renewed anger over the killing of Breonna Taylor and other unarmed Black people.

“We recognize that, you know, when big moments happen, it opens the door for a groundswell of support,” Tyler said. “I can’t speak for other people, but it doesn’t bother me that people come and go, because … people have jobs. They’ve got other responsibilities.”

The people most affected by over policing, said Tyler, usually don’t have the time to attend countless legislative meetings and phone calls.

Tyler said he used to get frustrated by the drop-off in engagement, but that’s where he likens his work to that of a farmer. Activists, he said, need to develop their platforms and demands for when the next groundswell of support comes. Just like farmers who have no idea if their harvest will be successful, but must tend to their crops anyway. This principle applies to groups rallying behind local or national change, explained Tyler.