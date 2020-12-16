This winter storm is going to be very different depending on your neighborhood
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
___
From the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore, a major winter storm is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through the Philadelphia region is just hours away. Some areas could get around a foot of snow by Thursday morning while other areas see mostly heavy windswept rain and a flooding threat.
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding for the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning due to the high impact nor’easter. A winter storm warning is in effect for all Pennsylvania counties in the region.
We should start seeing the first flakes in the Philadelphia suburbs around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The peak is expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday. Then it tapers off Thursday morning with snow showers as heavy wind gusts could cause power outages.
You should basically plan on avoiding driving on roads if you can throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning as visibilities will be low. It will also give crews the opportunities to clear roads.
The farther you are from the coast, the more snow you should expect. The Lehigh Valley is expected to get plowable snow while barely any snow is expected to fall along the southernmost Jersey Shore. Notice how thin the snow total lines are between lots of snow and only a couple of inches on our updated snow total map.
Below are impacts for each of our neighborhoods from this storm. This is an evolving situation. Please check back for future forecasts every few hours as a slight change in track could mean major adjustments to snow totals, wind speeds, etc. Changes in track are completely normal and to be expected with storms like this one.
Berks Co., Lehigh Valley, Distant Pennsylvania Suburbs (Upper Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties)
The biggest impact from this storm will be heavy snow. Snowfall accumulations of 1 foot — up to 16 inches or more — should be expected. There will be some blowing and drifting of snow, but it shouldn’t be severe as winds in this area won’t be as strong. that doesn’t mean, however, that gusts won’t bring down limbs and power lines.
Expect road conditions to become impassible at times Wednesday evening with intense snowfall rates. Expect poor driving conditions through Thursday morning.
Immediate Suburbs (upper Delaware and most of Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Mercer (NJ) counties)
Expect heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain at different points through the storm. This area has a high uncertainty of potential snowfall totals due to sleet and/or rain mixing in during the height of the storm. Right now, the most likely results for this area is 6 to 10 inches of snowfall with sleet, freezing rain, and rain mixed in with the snow.
However, a slight shift in the storm track north or south would dramatically change the amount of snow for these neighborhoods.
Philadelphia, northernmost Delaware, most of Delaware County and parts of South Jersey
This is the trickiest area when it comes to snow totals as rain could fall on snow, causing it to be packed down. The rain/snow/ice line is expected to wobble throughout the night.
Three to 6 inches of snow is expected. A slight change in the storm’s track could change this total either way. Sleet and/or rain could mix in overnight as well, lessening snow totals. Snow is expected Thursday morning before the storm ends around 8 a.m.
Expect slippery road conditions during the height of the storm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could bring down limbs and power lines.
Interior South Jersey to northern Delaware
These neighborhoods are expected to see more windswept rain than snow. There is the chance for up to 4 inches of wet snow toward the end of the storm as cold air arrives.
Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches
Heavy, windswept rain is expected for shore communities. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible with localized areas of street and highway flooding. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible with power outages and localized wind damage.
The rain will briefly change to snow early Thursday morning before ending. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Heavy rainfall may combine with tidal inundation during high tide to cause coastal flooding. There is a minor to moderate risk for coastal flooding into Thursday.
There is time to get prepared for a storm unlike what we’ve seen in years
We aren’t used to snow as the last time Philadelphia last saw at least 1 inch of accumulation was more than 650 days ago and it’s been around 1,000 days since the Lehigh Valley last had a foot or more of snow.
We aren’t used to snow on roads so be careful if you have to drive and stay home if you don’t.
Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency for Pennsylvania ahead of the storm.
The Philadelphia School District announced they will close all school buildings on Wednesday and Thursday. However, since all classes are being held virtually, there won’t be any change to class schedules.
About a couple dozen schools posted changes to normal plans in the NBC10 School Closings section.
Be sure to charge up your devices since power outages are a concern with the heavy snow and strong winds.
What the storm means to public transit
NJ Jersey Transit on Wednesday adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that is predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state.
Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule. Passengers should expect “delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify,” NJ Transit said.
Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.
SEPTA said changes to its service depends on conditions.
You can also track PennDOT trucks on the 511PA website.
Stay ahead of the storm by downloading the NBC10 app now for the latest First Alert Weather forecasts.