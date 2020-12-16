This winter storm is going to be very different depending on your neighborhood

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

From the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore, a major winter storm is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through the Philadelphia region is just hours away. Some areas could get around a foot of snow by Thursday morning while other areas see mostly heavy windswept rain and a flooding threat.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding for the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning due to the high impact nor’easter. A winter storm warning is in effect for all Pennsylvania counties in the region.

We should start seeing the first flakes in the Philadelphia suburbs around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The peak is expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday. Then it tapers off Thursday morning with snow showers as heavy wind gusts could cause power outages.

You should basically plan on avoiding driving on roads if you can throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning as visibilities will be low. It will also give crews the opportunities to clear roads.

The farther you are from the coast, the more snow you should expect. The Lehigh Valley is expected to get plowable snow while barely any snow is expected to fall along the southernmost Jersey Shore. Notice how thin the snow total lines are between lots of snow and only a couple of inches on our updated snow total map.

Below are impacts for each of our neighborhoods from this storm. This is an evolving situation. Please check back for future forecasts every few hours as a slight change in track could mean major adjustments to snow totals, wind speeds, etc. Changes in track are completely normal and to be expected with storms like this one.

Berks Co., Lehigh Valley, Distant Pennsylvania Suburbs (Upper Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties)

The biggest impact from this storm will be heavy snow. Snowfall accumulations of 1 foot — up to 16 inches or more — should be expected. There will be some blowing and drifting of snow, but it shouldn’t be severe as winds in this area won’t be as strong. that doesn’t mean, however, that gusts won’t bring down limbs and power lines.

Expect road conditions to become impassible at times Wednesday evening with intense snowfall rates. Expect poor driving conditions through Thursday morning.

Immediate Suburbs (upper Delaware and most of Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Mercer (NJ) counties)

Expect heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain at different points through the storm. This area has a high uncertainty of potential snowfall totals due to sleet and/or rain mixing in during the height of the storm. Right now, the most likely results for this area is 6 to 10 inches of snowfall with sleet, freezing rain, and rain mixed in with the snow.

However, a slight shift in the storm track north or south would dramatically change the amount of snow for these neighborhoods.