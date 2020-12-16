New Jersey declares State of Emergency, braces for first snowfall of the season
Ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency beginning at 2 p.m. All state offices not responding to the storm will close at 1 p.m., said Murphy during his storm update.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle ban on seven interstate highways starting at 1 p.m.
While the department has strongly advised all residents to stay off the road during the snowfall, the restrictions include tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.
The commercial ban covers these highways in both directions.
- I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
- I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- I-295, from I-195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The ban excludes vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, and the Atlantic City Expressway.
If a truck is already in the Garden State at the time of the ban, drivers are encouraged to wait out the storm at truck stops and avoid parking on shoulders.
Forecasters say drivers should expect slippery road conditions and low visibility at the height of the storm, which will continue into Thursday morning.
The state is planning to activate more than 3,000 plows and salt spreaders to clear state highways during the storm, but officials say the intensity of the storm will make it hard to keep pace.
Drivers are reminded to let plows pass them.
