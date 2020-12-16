New Jersey declares State of Emergency, braces for first snowfall of the season

Ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency beginning at 2 p.m. All state offices not responding to the storm will close at 1 p.m., said Murphy during his storm update.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle ban on seven interstate highways starting at 1 p.m.

While the department has strongly advised all residents to stay off the road during the snowfall, the restrictions include tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

The commercial ban covers these highways in both directions.

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from I-195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The ban excludes vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, and the Atlantic City Expressway.

If a truck is already in the Garden State at the time of the ban, drivers are encouraged to wait out the storm at truck stops and avoid parking on shoulders.