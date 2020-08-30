This Philly teacher is picking up trash to buy a school bus

A nonprofit in Philadelphia is holding an unusual fundraiser to try and bring in some extra cash: picking garbage off the streets from sun up until sundown.

“We’re not only trying to raise funds,” said Carlos Aponte, “we want the community itself to have an actual stake in our education and hold us accountable.”

Aponte is a history teacher and the president of We Love Philly, an educational organization that, as he puts it, aims to “bring the classroom to the community.” Many of the students who participate have been poorly served by schools and institutions, and the program’s course work mixes practical 21st-century digital skills with social and emotional learning, as well as building relationships with community groups, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs through volunteer work.

But moving students all over town for coursework is no easy task — particularly, Aponte says, during the pandemic. We Love Philly serves four different school campuses spread across neighborhoods in North Philadelphia, and one of its pedagogical missions in getting students to see new areas of the city.

“A lot of my students don’t ever leave their block, and they don’t ever see different parts of Philadelphia,” said Aponte, who also teaches history at an alternative school in Fairhill.

His solution: buy the organization its own school bus.

“I’m gonna have the students fully design it, they’re gonna paint it, they’re gonna decide and budget what goes inside of the bus,” Aponte said.

The organization is trying to raise $10,000 in donations to purchase a used school bus. So far they are about halfway there.

Lemonade stand, this fundraiser is not. Aponte chose to organize a cleanup rather than a typical money-maker with community needs in mind.