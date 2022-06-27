Remembering Sean Williamson: Firefighter killed in building collapse to be laid to rest Monday

“They would have their cook-offs and he was very proud of his dad, so everyone is just giving him the support,” said Toni Shepherd of Elverson, Pennsylvania.

Williamson was also a Marine and had served with other rescue agencies, including PA-Task Force 1.

First responders from other states came to pay their respects and remember a man who died trying to save others.

“Well we’re all brothers, all firemen are brothers. They supported us during 9/11, we saw a lot of Philly patches,” said Keith Nicolielio, with New York City Fire Department’s Ladder 30.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections were injured in the collapse that claimed Williamson’s life.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A second viewing will be held today at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at Epiphany of Our Lord Church at 11 a.m.

You can watch the service live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app or the 6abc streaming TV app.