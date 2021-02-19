‘This isn’t just a math game gone awry:’ Pa. advocates want publicly-drawn maps to be a part of redistricting

Advocates are calling on state lawmakers to allow the public to be closely involved in the redistricting process, the once-a-decade event when the commonwealth’s legislative and Congressional district maps are redrawn.

By law, a five-member legislative committee called the Legislative Reapportionment Commission spearheads the map-drawing process. Four of the members are the majority and minority leaders in each legislative chamber, while the fifth is supposed to be someone who’s not in public office. The months-long process also includes a public comment period and an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to sue over maps they don’t like.

But government reform groups like the Committee of Seventy said that hasn’t always kept the map redrawing process fair or transparent.

“More and more, you have uncompetitive general elections and that contributes to a very divisive partisan rhetoric and an inability to govern,” said CEO David Thornburgh, son of the late Gov. Dick Thornburgh.

During an informational meeting held by redistricting advocates, Thornburgh argued the previous map drawing process led to a host of issues. The state Supreme Court tossed out the district maps approved in 2011 after it ruled they had been gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Before that, the High Court also picked the fifth member of the LRC, something it’s allowed to do if the commission fails to appoint someone on its own.

All the while, Thornburgh said, state and federal elections unfairly favored some and boxed out others.

“That serves no purpose other than petty partisan politics. It has nothing to do with the way we govern or the way these districts should represent the citizens who inhabit them,” he said.