The first holiday weekend of the year is one fit for a King, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The nationwide celebration of the civil rights leader takes place Monday with the annual MLK Day of Service. Philadelphia has one of the most robust days in the country, with volunteer opportunities all over the city and several other special events and concerts.

Across the river, Haddonfield, New Jersey hosts Winterfest in its scenic downtown. And Lambertville, New Jersey and New Hope, Pennsylvania combine for a joint Restaurant Week, and in Philly, Center City Restaurant Week gets underway. On stage, the Arden Theater’s latest production, “Holy Grail of Memphis,” opens this week and “The Exes” heads to the Old Academy Players in East Falls. Genre-fluid pianist Robert Glasper checks into City Winery for the last four shows of a six-night residency, while Carl Cheng brings his similarly versatile work to the Institute of Contemporary Art Saturday. On Saturday in Ardmore, Philly native Rachel Francis leads Tell Me Lies, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Comedy | Music

Delaware

The Dream Unfinished

Where : Mt. Salem United Methodist Church, 2629 W. 19th St. Wilmington, Del.

: Mt. Salem United Methodist Church, 2629 W. 19th St. Wilmington, Del. When : Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m.

: Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Elevate Vocal Arts is hosting a concert experience that blends classical music with social activism to spark conversations about racial justice. The performance features a mix of choral music and storytelling, spotlighting the struggles of Black Americans through the lens of classical music. The event doesn’t just celebrate music, it also uses it as a tool to explore systemic inequalities and inspire change.

New Jersey

Winterfest

Where : Downtown Haddonfield, N.J.

: Downtown Haddonfield, N.J. When : Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The South Jersey enclave hosts its annual festival this weekend with retail specials, unique ice sculptures and restaurants serving up their best soups. Though Souper Bowl Saturday has already sold out, you can still watch live ice carving in Kings Court on Sunday and enjoy the seasonal charms of the historic town.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour

Where : Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Through Wednesday, Feb. 12

: Through Wednesday, Feb. 12 How much: Free, with museum admission

The attraction is hosting a month-long interactive event inspired by the Nintendo Switch video game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Visitors can explore the aquarium with themed signage featuring creature descriptions presented by the in-game curator, Blathers, who provides information directly from the game. It’s a way to connect gamers to more information about real-life aquatic species while enjoying references to their favorite virtual world. The event is part of a nationwide tour bringing Animal Crossing-themed exhibits to various aquariums across the United States.

Special Events

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Monday, Jan. 20

: Through Monday, Jan. 20 How much: Free, various prices

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is celebrated with the MLK Day of Service on Monday, featuring volunteer opportunities around the city, sponsored by Global 365. The hub for the Day of Service is Girard College with the 2025 theme of The Beloved Community. The day ends at 3 p.m. with the annual Girard College tribute concert. More details on the event, service opportunities and events at Eastern State Penitentiary and the African American Museum in Philadelphia are compiled here.

Other local MLK Day events:

The 2025 Benjamin Franklin Birthday Celebration: Exploring New Worlds

Where : Multiple venues including Benjamin Franklin Hall, 427 Chestnut St.

: Multiple venues including Benjamin Franklin Hall, 427 Chestnut St. When : Friday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. How much: Lunch, $100 – $1,000 seminar and procession are free

It’s time to light a lot of candles in honor of Benjamin Franklin. Celebrate his 319th birthday with a seminar, procession and luncheon with the 2025 theme of “Exploring Worlds.” Dr. Derek Pitts of the Franklin Institute will moderate a morning seminar that makes the connection between Franklin’s numerous achievements and the present day. Dr. John C. Mather, a senior scientist in cosmology at NASA and previous recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics will speak and be honored. A procession will head to Franklin’s grave to pay respects. Sure, lunch is a little pricey, but we figure there will be very smart people in attendance so the investment should be worth it.

Philadelphia Area Gaming Expo

Calling gaming fans of all kinds: This four-day gathering, also called PAGE 2, is for you. It’s packed with tabletop roleplaying games, board games and miniature-gaming events. You’ll find a dealer’s area, special guests from the gaming industry, a used game flea market, auctions, seminars and more.

Arts & Culture

Slay and the City: A Killer Cosmo

Where : Red Rum Mystery Theater at The Curtis Center, 601 Walnut St.

: Red Rum Mystery Theater at The Curtis Center, 601 Walnut St. When : Through Monday, Feb. 24

: Through Monday, Feb. 24 How much: $35 – $75

Cosmo, anyone? This “killer” take of the iconic “Sex and the City” series includes a farcical murder mystery. Think of an interactive stage play with a mystery to solve and don’t take it too seriously. VIP tix include a complimentary cocktail and clues. Dressing like your favorite “SATC” character is strongly encouraged.

Holy Grail of Memphis

Written by three-time Barrymore Award winner and Philly resident Michael Hollinger, “Holy Grail of Memphis” is about a guy named Newton Stover II who finds old recordings of a legendary blues musician in his grandfather’s worse-for-wear music studio. As Stover endeavors to restore it and his family’s legacy, things go awry with time running out and ghosts showing up, along with a surprise visitor.

Carl Cheng: Nature Never Loses

Where : Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.

: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St. When : Saturday, Jan. 18 – Sunday, April 6

: Saturday, Jan. 18 – Sunday, April 6 How much: Free

If you’re into art that blends technology, nature and identity, this exhibition is the first comprehensive survey of Carl Cheng’s work, spanning from the ‘60s to today. Cheng, who started his career in Southern California’s experimental art scene and the post-war aerospace industry, creates pieces that explore environmental change and the role of technology in society. There will be an opening night event Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Cheng and Alex Klein, the head curator and director of curatorial affairs at The Contemporary Austin will be in conversation at 2 p.m. to discuss Cheng’s work and career.

The Exes

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Through Sunday, Jan. 26

: Through Sunday, Jan. 26 How much: $25

In Old Academy Players’ latest production, self-made billionaire Richard and his best friend, Dick, have something more than a bromance in common. At one point, they were married to the same woman. When Mavis shows up to Richard’s daughter’s wedding — on Christmas Eve, no less — hijinks ensue. From WHYY’s Billy Penn: Read more about “The Exes,” local community theater productions and the ordinary Philadelphians behind them.

“Delco: The Movie”

Written, directed and produced by Aston Township native Chris Pierdomenico, “Delco: The Movie” is a coming-of-age dramedy set in Delaware County in 2004. It stars local actors Steve Harding, Jeff Pfeiffer and Jenna Kuerzi, alongside pros like Brian O’Halloran from “Clerks” and Brian Dunkleman from “American Idol.” Saturday’s world premiere is sold out as are other showings, but there are still tickets available. Probably a good idea to buy them soon, though. Read Peter Crimmins’ story on the filmmakers here.

Kids

Up Late With The Sphinx

Where : Penn Museum, 3260 South St.

: Penn Museum, 3260 South St. When : Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $30

Kids 6-12 can hang out at the museum after hours for a night of curated events that includes games and gallery activities, museum explorations, interactive games, hands-on workshops and make and take crafts. Bring your own flashlight for a gallery tour. Each child attendee receives a Penn Museum patch.

Food & Drink

Center City District Restaurant Week

Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Sunday, Jan. 19 – Saturday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Jan. 19 – Saturday, Feb. 1 How much: prix fixe two-course $20 lunch, three-course dinner $40 – $60

Time for foodies to make reservations at some of Philly’s best restaurants. During the week, participating restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus, so you can try a variety of dishes at discounted rates. Two-course lunches are $20, while three-course dinners go from $40 to $60. It’s a win-win for folks who like food (and that’s everyone) because you can support local businesses while also discovering new dining faves.

New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When: Through Monday, Jan. 27

Through Monday, Jan. 27 How much: Prix fixe meals range from $35 to $55 with additional specials

They may be on opposite sides of the Delaware River but the towns are now hosting their first joint Restaurant Week. (They do an annual Pride Week celebration together, too.) Over 20 participating restaurants are offering special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, giving you a chance to enjoy a variety of cuisines at discounted prices.

Be Self(ish) at Dry Vibes

Where : Location 215, 990 Spring Garden St., 1st floor

: Location 215, 990 Spring Garden St., 1st floor When : Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $66.66 – $99.99

The alcohol-free wellness event is a collaboration between SELF(ISH) Philly and Dry Vibes Philly, aiming to provide a healing experience without alcohol. It includes a tasting lounge with non-alcoholic beverages, zero-proof mixology demonstrations, a pop-up bottle shop by Gem Life + Bar, a mindful marketplace, and a Self(ish) Sanctuary for relaxation and wellness services. Special guests include Carl Radke from Bravo’s “Summer House” and Margaret Josephs from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Comedy

Colin Quinn

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When : Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. How much: $30 – $32

“Saturday Night Live” alum Colin Quinn brings his comedy prowess to Philly for four shows. Aside from his work on the long-running comedy sketch show’s “Weekend Update” segment, you may also know him from MTV’s “Remote Control,” and Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” as well as his one-man shows or his two books, or you might best reference him from the Adam Sandler movie “Grown Ups” and its sequel. However you know him, you can see him up close and personal this weekend.

Music

Robert Glasper

Jazz-trained pianist and producer Robert Glasper is best known for combining the sometimes gated worlds of jazz, hip-hop and R&B. He’s worked with artists ranging from Lalah Hathaway, Brandy, Andra Day, Common, Brittany Howard, Q-Tip, Andre 3000, Anderson Paak and more via his “Black Radio” album trilogy among other collaborations. His live performances are known for their improvisation and unique fusion of genres. He’s completing a six-show residency at City Winery this week.

An Evening With Shaggy

The Jamaican-American reggae fusion artist is best known for hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic,” but lately, it’s his collaborations with Sting that have been charting and drawing views and streams. Shaggy’s here solo this time, performing at the Xcite Center in support of, well, his entire career, including his 2022 release “Come Fly Wid Mi.” It’s a concept album of reggae reinterpretations of Frank Sinatra classics produced by Sting, who came up with the idea.

Yuja Wang

Renowned pianist Yuja Wang is set to perform Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto in a program that also features William Grant Still’s lyrical Second Symphony and Margaret Bonds’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The renowned Chinese pianist was educated in Beijing and Canada but also right here in Philadelphia at the Curtis Institute of Music. In the wake of rave reviews that describe her shows as “breathtaking” and “charismatic,” she may owe it all to Rihanna, who Wang listens to before every performance.

Tell Me Lies: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave. When : Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. How much: $18

Tell Me Lies brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to life, performing all their classic hits and capturing the essence of their sound and energy. The group features talented musicians portraying Mac’s iconic members — Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. Philly native Rachel Francis has the unenviable job of recreating Stevie Nicks in her heyday, but she’s up to the task. And she’s an enthusiastic supporter of Philly sports teams, so there’s that. Tell Me Lies has earned its reputation by dutifully recreating not just the music that ruled the ‘70s, but the atmosphere. Audience members have said their shows are “a true trip back in time.” They check into the Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday night. Low ticket alert! Get them while you still can.