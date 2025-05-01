It’s festival time, and a multitude of food, art and music festivals are on the docket this weekend. On Friday, David Lynch is the inspiration for the Eraserhood Festival in the neighborhood he once called home. South Street Live! combines multiple festivals over nine blocks on Saturday. Other fests on Saturday include the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival and the Fishtown Music and Arts Festival. On Sunday, the Chestnut Hill Home + Garden Festival takes over multiple blocks on Germantown Avenue and in New Hope, Star Wars Day is celebrated with a slate of astral activities. “Grease” drives into the Media Theatre, while “How the Light Gets In” comes to the South Camden Theatre Company. In music this week, Devo kicks off its farewell tour in Philly, and Dave Hause’s Sing Us Home Festival brings alt-rock, punk, and folk to Manyunk starting on Friday. Grammy winner Allison Russell checks into the TLA on Friday night, while the original Glinda the Good Witch, Kristin Chenoweth, joins the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center on Saturday.

Delaware

‘Bug’

Written by Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”), this award-winning play delves into themes of paranoia, conspiracy theories and violence, all set within the confines of a seedy Oklahoma motel room. When Agnes, a lonely waitress, meets Peter, a Gulf War drifter, they soon become lovers, but it gets complicated. A shared obsession with a mysterious bug infestation blurs the lines between reality and delusion. Note: Mature language and themes.

New Jersey

‘How the Light Gets In’

Where: South Camden Theater Company, 400 South Camden St., Camden, N.J.

When: Friday, May 2 – Sunday, May 18 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

How much: $5 for Camden residents, $25 for the general public

The New Jersey regional premiere of the poignant drama by playwright E.M. Lewis is part of the company’s 20th anniversary Season of Love. The play interweaves the lives of four isolated individuals: a travel writer who never travels, a Japanese architect struggling to build a simple tea house, a tattoo artist resisting his talent and a homeless girl living beneath a weeping willow. Directed by veteran Philly actor Damien J. Wallace, the cast features Neena Boyle, Craig McLaren, Shannon Sullivan and David Woo.

Special Events

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Saturday, May 3

: Saturday, May 3 How much: Free, pay as you go

Festival season has begun, and some of Philadelphia’s most eagerly awaited events are happening over the next few weekends. This weekend kicks off fests dedicated to food and fantasy. Here’s a sample:

Eraserhood Fest

Where : 10th and Wood Street

: 10th and Wood Street When : Friday, May 2, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Friday, May 2, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: Free, with RSVP

Film director David Lynch is the inspiration for this fest, which takes place in the Callowhill neighborhood affectionately named after his first film, “Eraserhead.” Lynch, who died in January, lived in the area of 10th and Wood while attending PAFA in the ‘60s. Local vendors and food trucks will combine with art exhibitions and street murals in the area that will be closed to cars for the day. Though Lynch lived there in a grittier era, modern times have not completely altered the neighborhood’s artsy, indie vibes.

Candle-Con

Philly-based entrepreneur Meeka Johnson amplifies Black-owned businesses through her All Black Everything platform on Instagram, where she hosts live sales. On Sunday, she’ll host a sale focused on candles by Black candle makers, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Arts & Culture

‘CATO (Remixed)’

The historic Carpenter’s Hall is the backdrop for the world premiere of a contemporary adaptation of a play originally written in 1712. In its first iteration, it was a favorite of the Founding Fathers. Now, it’s been redone by Eli Lynn to give a voice to previously marginalized characters, specifically the play’s African and female characters. “Cato (Remixed)” draws parallels between the discourse and dysfunction in politics, starting with the Roman Empire, drawing a through line to the Revolutionary era and the present day.

‘Grease’

​It’s the word, again. The musical turned movie set in 1959 at Rydell High, follows the romance between greaser Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski. This regional theater production captures the spirit of the era with iconic songs like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin'” and “You’re the One That I Want.” As you’d expect, it will also showcase classic ’50s style with leather jackets, bobby socks and high-energy dance numbers.

First Friday ‘80s Night

Where : Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.

: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St. When : Friday, May 2, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 2, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

You wouldn’t usually connect a science history museum with leg warmers and mixtapes, but that’s what’s happening at this First Friday event. Feel free to dress for the occasion in your best preserved ‘80s fashions (if you can still fit in them). The museum promises to show the science behind things you may never have thought of — like VHS tapes and vinyl records. And, during an 80s scavenger hunt, you may be tasked to find some familiar items like a Rubik’s cube, a Teddy Ruxpin mechanical toy and a Sony Walkman. The event is free and comes with a 10% discount at National Mechanics, just down the street.

BalletX Festival

Where : Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Friday, May 2, Saturday, May 3

: Friday, May 2, Saturday, May 3 How much: $25

Dance, music and community are on the agenda at the two-day fest hosted by the contemporary ballet troupe. The annual event comes with a pre-show that includes performances by Esperanza Youth Group, Settlement Music School, Living Arts Dance, the Philadelphia Dance Academy and the Philadelphia Youth Circus Group. Then, the main event — the world premiere of “Maslow’s Peak,” a full-length ballet by Jennifer Archibald, inspired by “Lord of the Flies.”

Free Comic Book Day At Multiverse

Where: Multiverse Philly, 8026 Germantown Ave.

When: Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

How much: Free

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at Multiverse, a Black-owned comic book store in Chestnut Hill. Participating stores around the country hand out free comic books to anyone who comes in during the annual event, which promotes greater visibility for stores, comics, and the people who love them. We’re pretty sure you won’t get one worth $5.1M, but there will be a good variety of Marvel, DC Comics and Dark Horse Comics available for all ages, while supplies last. You can top off the free comic with a superhero “flash” tattoo done right in the store.

First Friday: Usiloquy Dance Designs & Rini Raghavan

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, May 2, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 2, 6:30 – 8 p.m. How much: $35

Vocalist, composer and violinist Harini “Rini” Raghavan is celebrated for her innovative approach to music, merging South Indian classical traditions with contemporary EDM. She’s worked with Grammy-winning artists like A.R. Rahman and Bill Whelan, and performed at Lincoln Center and the United Nations General Assembly. This weekend, she’s at the Barnes with Usiloquy Dance Designs for a joint performance of “Memory Futures: Desi Transcendence,” celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Kids

Children’s Day

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive

: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive When : Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

The local celebration of the annual Japanese cultural event is a family-friendly event hosted by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia. It will feature traditional decorations like samurai armor displays and koinobori (fish-shaped streamers), plus activities including origami, koinobori papercraft, kimono dressing (for young children), kamishibai (Japanese picture-card storytelling) and a performance by the Keystone Japan Club at 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Children’s Festival – 360 All-Stars

Where : Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Sunday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 6, multiple showtimes

: Sunday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 6, multiple showtimes How much: $15 for West Philly residents, various prices

The 360 All-Stars, a high-energy urban circus, makes its Philadelphia debut as part of the three-day Philadelphia Children’s Festival.​ A mashup of street culture and contemporary circus arts, the performance includes world-champion athletes and artists showcasing their talents in freestyle basketball, BMX biking, breakdancing, acrobatics and more. All this is set to a dynamic, live-looped soundtrack that played to sold-out performances on Broadway and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Food & Drink

Washington Crossing Brewfest

This marks the 14th year of the festival at the historic crossing where Washington’s army faced down Hessian troops in the Battle of Trenton. Attendees have a choice of over 100 craft beers and malt beverages from local and national breweries. Tickets include a souvenir sampling cup. Live music from First Highland Watch and the park’s Fife and Drum Corps, along with a variety of food vendors, will also be on-site. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

Outdoors

National Ride Your Bike Day events

Where : Multiple locations in Fairmount Park

: Multiple locations in Fairmount Park When : Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bike Ride is at noon

: Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bike Ride is at noon How much: Free

The Bicycle Club of Philadelphia and The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, in cooperation with The Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, are teaming up for National Ride Your Bike Day events along the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia. They’ll provide safety info, tips and free swag (first-come, first-served while supplies last) to cycling enthusiasts at four Fairmount Park locations, including Boathouse Row. At noon, they kick off an all-ages and abilities free bike ride from the formal entrance to the Azalea Garden near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The 1.5-mile ride will take you through car-free stretches of MLK Drive, Falls Bridge and Kelly Drive.

Music

Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution … Continued!

Devo starts its 2025 North American tour in Philly, celebrating five decades of their groundbreaking art-rock legacy. It’s also their first Philly show in over 13 years. Fans can look forward to a setlist featuring Devo’s iconic hits like “Whip It,” “Girl U Want,” and “Freedom of Choice,” along with deep cuts from their extensive catalog. On the latest leg of the band’s farewell tour, they’ve included a fine art photo gallery in their tour cities. Purchasers of these prints are invited to exclusive gallery receptions held the night before each concert.

‘The Witty’ and ‘The Wicked’

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 2, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 2, 2 p.m. How much: $25 and up

Liszt, Wagner and Strauss are on the program for an evening of musical storytelling that moves between the playful and the profound. This concert features a selection of Romantic-era masterpieces that showcase both humor and drama. Esteemed Russian conductor Tugan Sokhiev will lead the program.

The Soul of Quincy Jones featuring York Street Hustle

This tribute celebrates the late legend Quincy Jones, featuring soul and R&B music from artists he produced or influenced, like Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin and The Brothers Johnson. Philly’s homegrown classic soul tribute band York Street Hustle will perform Jones’ work with the assistance of fellow musicians including Lady Alma, Andrew Lipke, Tangeray Howard, Cookie Rabinowitz and Ash Phillips. Though soul and R&B are just two of the multiple genres Jones excelled in, it’s a side of his extraordinary career many don’t know.

Sing Us Home Festival

Where : Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St.

: Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St. When : Friday, May 2 – Sunday, May 4

: Friday, May 2 – Sunday, May 4 How much: $59 – $249 VIP tickets are sold out, but you can get on the waitlist

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Venice Island Performing Arts Center in Manayunk, the annual festival curated by Philadelphia’s own Dave Hause highlights the vibrant local music scene while welcoming national acts to its stage. This year’s lineup includes New Jersey punk legends “The Bouncing Souls,” UK singer/songwriter Frank Turner, Hause’s own band, blending punk and Americana, local faves Buzz Zeemer, actor/ musician John Gallagher Jr. and Philly indie rockers “Speedy Ortiz.” The festival kicks off with the Hause Family Campfire, featuring acoustic sets by Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio and Dave Hause himself.

Allison Russell: ‘All Returners Tour’

Where : Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St.

: Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St. When : Friday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. How much: $41

Russell is a Canadian-born singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and activist whose music blends Americana, folk and R&B. Before embarking on her solo career, Russell was a member of several acclaimed groups, including “Po’ Girl,” a Canadian folk band she co-founded in 2003, “Birds of Chicago,” a soulful Americana duo formed with her husband JT, and “Our Native Daughters,” a supergroup alongside Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Amythyst Kiah, focusing on reclaiming Black women’s narratives in folk music.​ Her second album, “The Returner,” earned a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for the single “Eve Was Black.” She’s at the TLA on Friday night.

Kristin Chenoweth

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, May 3, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, May 3, 7 p.m. How much: $69 – $199

Chenoweth, a Tony and Emmy Award–winning actress and classically trained soprano, is celebrated for her iconic roles as Glinda in “Wicked,” Olive Snook in “Pushing Daisies,” and appearances in “Glee” and “Schmigadoon!” But this weekend she’s with the Philadelphia Orchestra for a one-night-only performance. Conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Chenoweth will perform a selection of Broadway hits and American songbook classics.