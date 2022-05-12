Festivals and legends anchor this weekend’s event schedule. As the coronavirus pandemic is hopefully coming closer to an end, annual festivals, sporting events, and gatherings make a return. And it’s a legends takeover in Atlantic City as three of pop music’s living icons are in town.

COVID took its toll on several annual sporting events and the Dad Vail was no exception. Last year, it was held without spectators, but this year’s event it’s back in full swing. The largest collegiate regatta hosts over a hundred teams from the US and Canada competing in the event that started in 1934. The best view of the races is by the Schuylkill River grandstand, where you can cheer on your favorite participant or team at the finish line.

What: Collegiate sporting event

Collegiate sporting event Where: Schuylkill River, 2200 Kelly Dr., live-streamed via the official website

Schuylkill River, 2200 Kelly Dr., live-streamed via the official website When: Friday, May 13, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (time approximate until the release of race schedules)

Friday, May 13, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (time approximate until the release of race schedules) How much: Free

In 1961, first lady Jackie Kennedy came to Winterthur after partnering with H.F. duPont to restore grandeur to the White House interiors. Newly discovered photos of her visit are included in the exhibit “Jacqueline Kennedy and H.F. duPont: From Winterthur to the White House” which opened earlier this month. A televised tour of the revamped White House in 1961 was the most-watched program in TV history at the time. A guided house tour can be reserved at no extra cost and Jackie-themed dining and shopping is available during the exhibit’s run.

What: Exhibit

Exhibit Where: Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Del.

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Del. When: Through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 How much: Free with museum admission

Car enthusiasts will display over 200 of their classic cars at the 25th incarnation of the Ambler Auto Show. Dubbed ‘the best little car show around’ it takes place on Butler Ave. between Lindenwold Ave. and Main Streets. During the show, local food trucks will be parked along Ridge Ave. and other retail specials will be available. Cars compete for prizes including Best in Show, and same-day registration is available.

What: Car enthusiast event

Car enthusiast event Where: Butler Ave. between Lindenwold Ave. and Main Street, Ambler, Pa.

Butler Ave. between Lindenwold Ave. and Main Street, Ambler, Pa. When: Sunday, May 15, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 15, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

When a street festival meets a soapbox race, you have the genesis for the Kensington Derby and Arts Festival. In 2007, the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby was launched to promote sustainability and empower neighborhood residents, joining with the Trenton Avenue Arts Festival that started the year prior. In 2015, the events officially merged. Human-powered vehicles of all kinds and their outlandishly dressed operators will participate in the derby while the arts festival showcases the work of local artists and makers.

What: Rally and street festival

Rally and street festival Where: Trenton Ave. from Frankford Ave. to Norris Ave.

Trenton Ave. from Frankford Ave. to Norris Ave. When: Saturday, May 14, noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

Festivals abound this spring and summer after COVID essentially shut them down for the last two years. In Havertown, live music from local artists is the focus of the Spring Music Festival. There are two stages for live performances, both of them on Eagle Rd. Lisa Chavous and Angry Young Band will perform tributes to Tina Turner and Billy Joel respectively on the main stage, while singer/songwriters including The New Notes, Katharine Daly and Miss May and Mr. Naas are performing on the Kelly Center stage. Food trucks, a musical instruments petting zoo for kids, and a beer garden for adults are on the festival lineup as well.

What: Street festival with live music

Street festival with live music Where: 50 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa.

50 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. When: Saturday, May 14 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Latin music artists Tony Vega and El Prodigio are on their way to Bucks County for the first annual Latin Music Fest. Puerto Rican salsa star Vega is best known for his 1991 hit album “Uno Mismo.” Dominican artist El Prodigio is renowned for his skills on the merengue accordion. They will both perform at the festival, which includes food trucks and vendors of interest to the Latin American audience. After the concert ends, an afterparty begins.

What: Music festival

Music festival Where: The Falls Banquet, 80 W. M-Y Ln., Morrisville, Pa.

The Falls Banquet, 80 W. M-Y Ln., Morrisville, Pa. When: Saturday, May 14, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, May 14, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. How much: $10 – $85

It’s restaurant week time again and Ardmore is the place where you can find good meals at great discounts. Twelve participating restaurants and a juice bar are offering prix-fixe three-course menus at $20, $30, and $40. Participating restaurants include Venezuelan eatery Autana, Lola’s Garden, Positano Ristorante, and Sophie’s BBQ.

What: Dining promotion

Dining promotion Where: Various venues

Various venues When: Thursday, May 12 – Sunday, May 22

Thursday, May 12 – Sunday, May 22 How much: 3-course prix fixe menu, $20, $30 or $40

Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Riverfront North Partnership are joining forces to teach a few folks to fish, because as the old adage says, if you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day, but if you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. Participants in the free event will be provided with fishing equipment, instruction in English and Spanish, and free food and refreshments. Kids’ games and nature activities are scheduled as well. Just check the weather forecast and dress appropriately, as the Fish Fest will take place rain or shine.