It’s a weekend filled with beloved local heroes and main character energy. Rocky Balboa may be fictional, but he embodies the Philly spirit! He’s being celebrated with the RockyFest, a series of events referencing scenes in the movies, including a skating event at Penn Ice Rink, where Adrian and Rocky had their first date, a tour bus that goes to multiple locations in the Rocky-verse and a “Rocky” film festival.

Patti LaBelle will stop by the Parx Casino for a performance for a local charity. Kevin Hart is at the Met Philadelphia through Sunday, making a triumphant return to his hometown. One of the longest-running active musical groups of all time, the Blind Boys of Alabama, are in Delaware this weekend, while quirky alt-rockers “They Might Be Giants” check into Union Transfer in support of their most recent release, “Book” (which is also a book)! And the kids get a chance to get into the holiday spirit with the children’s version of “A Christmas Carol” at the Walnut Theatre and The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Children’s Holiday Spectacular at the Kimmel Center.

Delaware

The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Tour

Some artists are just called legends, others are legitimately so iconic that they are part of the fabric of our society. That is the case with the Blind Boys of Alabama, who are one of the longest-running groups in music, performing and touring for the last 70 years. They are bringing their gospel sounds to Delaware playing selections from their Grammy-winning album, “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and their “Talkin’ Christmas” release. Their latest project, “Echoes of the South,” released in 2023.

New Jersey

Dickens Festival

Where: Main Street, Medford, N.J.

Main Street, Medford, N.J. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Inspired by the Victorian-era that shaped Charles Dickens, the historic town of Medford, New Jersey hosts its annual Dickens Festival. Feel free to come dressed up as your favorite Dickens character or Dickens himself. There will be rides, food, performances, music and the annual Santa Parade, among other family-friendly activities. Admission, parking and shuttles to and from the event are all free.

The Great American Soul Book: Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas time in the city, which always makes for some great holiday musical performances. Led by vocalist Deanna Carroll, the American Soul Band is one of the groups whose seasonal function is to spread holiday cheer. They’ll do so at a stop in South Jersey performing the Yuletide songs from artists like Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, The Isley Brothers and more.

Special Events

Holiday roundup

Philly and the ‘burbs ramp up the season with a series of events, which include a tree-lighting, winter festivals, ice skating and holiday markets. Here’s a list of what’s new this week.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Friday, Dec. 6

West Chester Christmas Parade: Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., parade at 7 p.m., part of the historic town’s Lights Up Holiday weekends.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Special Events

RockyFest

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Sunday, Dec. 8

Through Sunday, Dec. 8 How much: Various prices

Even though real-life boxer Joe Frazier grew up in and built a boxing gym in Philadelphia, fictional boxer Rocky Balboa has defined the city’s grit and resilience since the first movie came out in 1976. The Rocky statue, the Rocky steps and the newly installed Rocky store all celebrate the people’s champ. The second annual RockyFest goes through the week with activities that reflect the movie, including skating at Penn Ice Rink — like Rocky and Adrian did on their first date — a bus tour, a “Rocky” movie marathon and date night at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Philadelphia Rare Book & Print Fair

Philly’s biggest book fair expands this year to the Armory so even more rare book and print vendors can ply you with their literary wares. Book lovers and collectors beware: There are many gems to be found at this event, even if your pockets are a little light. The selections range from luridly titled paperbacks to six-figure historical documents. Plus, you can have any of your own books you believe might be of value appraised at the annual fair.

Santa Paws

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 117 S. 17th St.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 117 S. 17th St. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Everyone deserves to be surrounded by love and family during the holiday season and dogs are no exception. ACCT Philly hosts its annual adoption event featuring adoptable dogs right on site. If you already have a canine companion, bring them along. Santa and a photographer will be on site.

Arts & Culture

Philadanco! Our Voices, Our Choices, This is Us!

Philadanco celebrates its 55th season with a winter residency at Marian Anderson Hall. It seems fitting, as both have contributed to the city’s history of Black excellence in arts and culture. This particular show focuses on the work of African American female choreographers, including a world premiere from Martha Nichols and works from Dawn Marie Bazemore, Bebe Miller and Urban Bush Women founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

Kids

The Philadelphia Orchestra Children’s Holiday Spectacular

Kids can enjoy the orchestra, especially around this time, when they’re pulling out all the heavy hitters for the seasonal event. Performers include the Philadelphia Boys Choir, The Philadelphia Girls Choir, the Commonwealth Youth Choir and the Rock School for Dance. Pre-show, there’s a Gingerbread House Challenge but please note, each event is separately ticketed.

Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

You know the story but maybe the kids don’t, which is why Walnut Street Theatre is offering a children’s musical version of the timeless classic. If the kids are antsy, this version is only an hour long. And for adults, the theater says they’ve made much-needed improvements in legroom and comfort in the historic venue.

Comedy

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour

Philly’s own Kevin Hart returns to the city that shaped him on his latest stand-up tour. He checked in earlier this week for what appears to be a brief hometown residency. Expect Hart to expound on the election, family, friends and Philly sports teams, among other relevant topics he can mine for comedic effect. (Note: Cell phones will be locked in Yondr bags for the duration of the show so no recordings leak out.)

Music

They Might Be Giants

The Massachusetts-formed alt-rockers have evolved from their “Dial-A-Song” days and are now two-time Grammy winners with 23 albums in their wake. That total includes five children’s albums, thus ensuring their popularity lasts into the next generation. They’re touring, because they like to, and to support their 2023 release, “Book,” an album with a related coffee-table book you can purchase with or without the record. Their Philly stop is mostly sold out but you can still find tix via resellers.

Dat Dere: A Tribute to Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers

The music of the legendary jazz outfit is played by a Philly-based sextet formed to continue its legacy. Led by a horn section featuring trumpeter Chandler Judkins, trombonist Bill Saurman and saxophonist Anthony Nigro, Dat Dere will play many of the classic hard-bop songs that revolutionized the genre, including “Moanin,” “Dat Dere,” “Night in Tunisia” and “No Problem.”

Patti LaBelle: The 80/65 Tour

Your favorite diva’s favorite diva, Patti LaBelle, will head down the road from her suburban mansion to perform at the fourth annual Celebration of Educational Excellence, benefitting Universal Charter Schools. The hometown favorite will likely perform some of her standards including “You Are My Friend,” “On My Own” and “New Attitude.”

Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus: Naughty or Nice

Interim PGMC artistic director and conductor Michael Semancik makes his case for the permanent role with his first holiday production. This year, classics like “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Santa, Bring Me a Man For Christmas” will be performed alongside choral pieces like Conrad Susa’s “Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest” and Eric Whitacre’s “Lux Aurumque.”