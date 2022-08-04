The Center for Art in Wood celebrates its 25th year of artists-in-residence with an opening exhibit reception showcasing their work. The Windgate Wood arts residency invites six artists in various disciplines – three from Philadelphia – to come together for eight weeks to study, learn from each other and most importantly, create. The works produced include digitally based creations, furniture and multimedia projects. The reception includes a gallery talk, tour, and meet and greet with the artists. The exhibition runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Outdoors

More festivals

If festivals are your thing, this is your weekend, if you have the stamina to navigate from one to the other. In addition to the festivals mentioned above, there are several other cultural fests happening. On Saturday, the Indonesian Festival at Fleisher Memorial from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., celebrates the arts and culture of East Indonesia through music and dance. The Celebrate Asia festival, part of PECO’s series of summer multicultural festivals is at Race St. Pier on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.mThe ACANA African Festival celebrates African heritage and culture with a performance by Nigerian recording artist Wande Coal. Shady Brook Farm celebrates its annual Sunflower Festival this weekend and next with Instagram-friendly setups, pick-your-own sunflowers, and family-friendly activities, including wagon rides.

Outdoor movies

During the pandemic the world rediscovered drive-ins, which remain woefully few and far between even in the state that boasts the oldest continuously operating drive-in in the country. Now that we’re back outside, interest in drive-ins has petered out but outdoor movie screenings are still available. On Friday, Dilworth Park hosts Pictures in the Park with an 8:15 p.m. showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home.” On Saturday at 8:30 p.mRoosevelt Mall is home to Carside Cinema with a free (with registration) showing of “Moana.” And Questlove’s Oscar-winning “Summer of Soul” comes to Clark Park on Friday at sundown.

Music

The Days Between: Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration