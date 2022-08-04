2nd Street Fest, Alicia Keys, Black Star films, and Jerry Garcia tributes in this week’s ‘Things to Do’Listen 5:02
City sidewalks are hot (literally and figuratively) as Philadelphia showcases three cultural festivals and the highly anticipated return of one of the city’s biggest events, the 2nd Street Festival. There’s a concert to suit any genre preference as artists from Alicia Keys to Run the Jewels take the stage. And sunflowers are in bloom over the next two weekends as Shady Brook Farm hosts its annual Sunflower Festival.
Delaware:
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Country artist doesn’t quite encompass Lyle Lovett’s career, but it’s a start. The singer/songwriter and four-time Grammy winner has been critically acclaimed since his self-titled 1986 debut. Aside from recording projects across a number of genres including pop, folk, jazz and blues, he also has a “side” career as an actor. Lovett has appeared in the movies “The Player,” “Bastard out of Carolina,” “Angels Sing” and on TV in shows like “The Bridge,” “Castle” and “Mad About You.” In 1993, he became tabloid fodder for his marriage to Julia Roberts, which lasted less than two years. Lovett and his Large Band are touring in support of his latest release “12th of June,” which came out in May.
- What: Concert
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Dr., Selbyville, Del.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $39 and up
New Jersey
Scuba Tooth Fairy Adventure
For some reason, sharks are popular in the Delaware Valley — as long as they’re safely contained. At Adventure Aquarium’s Shark Tooth Summer, which goes on through September, you can learn more about the marine predators, enjoy special promotions around the seven-plus shark species housed at the aquarium, and see the scuba tooth fairy, a new attraction.
- What: Kid-friendly attraction
- Where: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J.
- When: Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sept. 5
- How much: Free with museum admission
Arts and Culture
Black Star Film Festival
Founded by Maori Karmael Holmes, the annual Black Star Film Festival is now in its 11th year. The festival comes with panels, wellness events, parties, and of course, the films – shorts, docs and features. Highlights include the feature documentary “Storming Caesar’s Palace” the little-known story of activist Ruby Duncan, who advocated on behalf of female welfare recipients in Las Vegas, and “Jasmine is a Star” about a Minneapolis teen with albinism who aspires to be a model. In conjunction with Black Star, First Fridays at the Barnes hosts a concert with Omar’s Hat and a screening of “Blackalachia” that includes a post-film chat with its star and director Moses Sumney.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., and multiple other venues
- When: Through Sunday, August 7
- How much: $5 and up
Adult Swim Festival
Adult Swim is coming to Philadelphia and in a major way. The first annual festival is a three-day event that includes panels, concerts, comedy shows and a block party. Unfortunately, show panels on “Rick and Morty” and other Adult Swim faves have already sold out, but tix for concerts by Tierra Whack, Flo Milli, Bia, Run the Jewels, Hannibal Buress’ musical alter ego Eshu Tune, with Chill Moody and Snacktime, as well as comedians Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone and Brandon Wardell are still available.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Fillmore campus, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Friday, August 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, Sunday, Aug. 7
- How much: Various prices, depending on event or pass, $20 and up
Overlap: Windgate Wood Arts Residency Exhibit
The Center for Art in Wood celebrates its 25th year of artists-in-residence with an opening exhibit reception showcasing their work. The Windgate Wood arts residency invites six artists in various disciplines – three from Philadelphia – to come together for eight weeks to study, learn from each other and most importantly, create. The works produced include digitally based creations, furniture and multimedia projects. The reception includes a gallery talk, tour, and meet and greet with the artists. The exhibition runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.
- What: Exhibit opening reception/talk
- Where: The Center for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd St.
- When: Friday, Aug. 5, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free, open to the public
Outdoors
More festivals
If festivals are your thing, this is your weekend, if you have the stamina to navigate from one to the other. In addition to the festivals mentioned above, there are several other cultural fests happening. On Saturday, the Indonesian Festival at Fleisher Memorial from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., celebrates the arts and culture of East Indonesia through music and dance. The Celebrate Asia festival, part of PECO’s series of summer multicultural festivals is at Race St. Pier on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.mThe ACANA African Festival celebrates African heritage and culture with a performance by Nigerian recording artist Wande Coal. Shady Brook Farm celebrates its annual Sunflower Festival this weekend and next with Instagram-friendly setups, pick-your-own sunflowers, and family-friendly activities, including wagon rides.
- What: Street and farm festivals
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6, Sunday, Aug. 7
- How much: Free
Outdoor movies
During the pandemic the world rediscovered drive-ins, which remain woefully few and far between even in the state that boasts the oldest continuously operating drive-in in the country. Now that we’re back outside, interest in drive-ins has petered out but outdoor movie screenings are still available. On Friday, Dilworth Park hosts Pictures in the Park with an 8:15 p.m. showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home.” On Saturday at 8:30 p.mRoosevelt Mall is home to Carside Cinema with a free (with registration) showing of “Moana.” And Questlove’s Oscar-winning “Summer of Soul” comes to Clark Park on Friday at sundown.
- What: Outdoor movie screenings
- Where: Various venues
- When: Friday, Aug. 6, Saturday, Aug. 7
- How much: Free
Music
The Days Between: Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration
Iconic Grateful Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia died in 1995, but in the years since he’s been remembered annually during The Days Between. Deadheads celebrate Garcia’s birthday on Aug. 1 and the days until the anniversary of his death on Aug. 9 with musical and other tributes. Ardmore Music Hall is the venue for two of them – a morning show for kids celebrating Garcia’s birthday and an evening show with Splintered Sunlight, a Dead tribute band for the last 25 years. At City Winery on Saturday night, The Englishtown Project will reprise most of the 1977 Grateful Dead concert at Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J., which also featured the Marshall Tucker Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage.
- What: Music tribute concerts
- Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 25 E. Lancaster Ave., City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6
- How much: Various prices
Alicia Keys
R&B singer/songwriter Alicia Keys established herself in the 90s as part of the neo-soul wave of artists like Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, Musiq and more, while arguably developing more of an enduring pop presence than any of them. Keys and her husband Kasseem “Swizz” Beatz are also two of the most prominent collectors of African American art via the Dean Collection. Among their real estate holdings is the so-called “Iron Man” house, which was featured last year in Architectural Digest. Her latest double CD release “Keys” is arguably her most innovative so far.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
- How much: $199 and up
Simply Naomi
Naomi Blount Wilson was on her way to a career in music when she was convicted of murder and subsequently sentenced to life in prison. She served 37 years before her sentence was commuted in 2019. Wilson, who had a recording contract with Philadelphia’s Swan Records in the 60s and led the prison choir at Muncy State Prison, will perform in the Fair Chance Beer Garden as part of Eastern State’s Night Tours. Now a recording artist known Simply Naomi, she has a single, “Mello-D,” out now.
- What: Concert
- Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.
- How much: Free with museum admission
Burning Spear Fan Appreciation Tour 2022
Reggae icon Winston Rodney, better known as Burning Spear, is among the genre’s most acclaimed and respected artists. He can thank Bob Marley for the career assist as the Wailers frontman suggested he start his career with the legendary reggae producer Coxsone Dodd. The rest, as they say, is music history. The 12-time Grammy nominee and winner for Best Reggae Album in 2000 and 2009, Burning Spear retired from touring two decades ago and formed his own label. This year, he told the Jamaica Observer he was returning to the stage for what appears to be a brief Fan Appreciation tour.
- What: Concert
- Where: Theater of the Living Arts (moved from the Mann) 334 South St.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
- How much: $49, $50
The Rest
RuPaul Werq the World Tour 2022
If there is anyone who has advanced the conversation on LGBTQ+ rights, it is RuPaul Andre Charles, who brought drag queens to the mainstream via his popular VH1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show has aired for fourteen seasons, winning 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and spawning numerous spinoff shows. In 2021, Rupaul became the most awarded Black Emmy winner in history. Now Rupaul and the fabulous queens are hitting the road for a tour where werking, and very likely, twerking, are all a part of the show.
- What: Drag show
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39 and up
