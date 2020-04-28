The state of local politics on what would have been Pa. and Del.’s primary date

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

For those of us who live in Pennsylvania and Delaware, Tuesday, April 28 is the day on which we were supposed to go to the polls to vote in the presidential primary and for down ballot races.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new date for both primaries is June 2 and New Jersey’s primary was also pushed back to July 7.

We turn to WHYY’s political reporter Katie Meyer to talk about this unusual, unprecedented primary election season.

–

Hello, Katie. What were we supposed to be doing today?

Today was going to be the primary for Pennsylvania and also for Delaware. That’s not happening anymore.

And this has led to some very interesting situations, creative ways to run for the offices when you can’t go out and do your handshaking and personal appearances and different ways to get your vote counted.

It’s been very different. And I think one of the big challenges is figuring out how do you still fundraise during this. Fundraising, for people who follow politics closely, often it’s donors, it’s cocktail hours, things like that, where donors can pay the price of admission and go and spend time with prospective candidates. And that’s a huge part of political culture and it’s just not happening right now. What you see candidates doing is trying to figure out ways to connect with voters, to connect with prospective donors. They’re trying to livestream. They’re trying to put together graphics of their campaign promises, things like that. And you really did see this period of like, “Oh, gosh, like, what do we do now?” when people were getting adjusted to this new reality.