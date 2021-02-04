Tell us: How are you showing your love this Valentine’s Day?

Yes, roses are red. Yes, violets are blue. But did you know there are a million other ways to show your love if the feelings are true?

The pandemic is forcing lovers, friends, and all-around fans of Valentine’s Day to get a little creative this year.

Whether you’re the type who’s steadfast in their belief that it’s only a “Hallmark Holiday“ or a person who splurges on pink and red decor, we want to know: How are you showing your love this Valentine’s Day?

Are you planning to get your self-care on and treat yourself to your favorite takeout, a long bubble bath, and a face mask? Maybe it’s your pup who deserves all the love this Valentine’s Day and has some delicious heart-shaped treats on the way.

Send us a voice memo at commentline@whyy.org or share your plans below. We will publish select responses online.