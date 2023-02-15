Picture perfect Valentine’s Day for weddings at Philly’s Love Park

There’s always love in the air on Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia.

Inside City Hall, a cadre of 10 judges officiated over a lunchtime wedding program.

The judges set up in the front of a large courtroom and their assistants brought the brides and grooms two by two for them to officiate on their nuptials.

The tradition has been going on for decades, ever since the late Judge Bernard Goodheart was asked by a couple to preside over their Valentine’s Day wedding.

A short distance away in Love Park, couples enjoyed the unusually mild temperatures to say their “I do’s” at the iconic Robert Indiana Love Statue.

Angie Long was among those to wed during a special Feb. 14 edition of Weddings at Love Park. She only found out she was going to be a bride a week ago.

“We’ve been together for six years and on last Monday — last Monday — he asked me to marry him. I said I don’t know, and then on Tuesday I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”