It’s a tale as old as time when it comes to the love story of Danielle Brief and Jonah Adams.

A man and woman meet each other at a Philadelphia young professionals event. The pair begin dating after several months. About three years later, boyfriend and girlfriend unknowingly plan identical proposals.

Danielle and Jonah, 29, are both involved in the Percy Street Project in South Philly — an alleyway lined with murals, mosaics, and a neon light art piece. They’ve been part of the effort to beautify the street by finding grant funding to help pay artists to create new works.

Unbeknownst to each other, they both decided to commemorate their love with a surprise piece of public art on their beloved street.

Danielle said she always knew she wanted to do her own proposal, and in hindsight, it’s not all that surprising they both incorporated art.

“[Art is] kind of a collective cause that we’ve kind of rallied behind to try and make our neighborhood more beautiful and to get to know our neighbors,” said Danielle.