How the PSPCA is showing love to shelter pets this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, the Pennsylvania SPCA is showing out for its shelter pets.

The animal rescue organization has lined up several ways for people to express their love for the cats and dogs in its care who are searching for forever homes.

Part of the shelter’s efforts also aim to shore up support for local businesses during a time when many have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are looking for an excuse to shower shelter animals with unconditional love, here’s what the PSPCA has going on this weekend:

Puppy love in coffee form

Every year, the PSPCA teams up with Philly’s ReAnimator Coffee Roasters to launch a limited edition Puppy Love blend — the proceeds from which benefit the nonprofit.

The roast promises notes of sugared almond, red apple, and milk chocolate.

The coffee roasters say the blend, balanced and sweet, is perfect for morning drip coffee. Folks who feel more adventurous may opt for an espresso.

“The PSPCA does amazing work in Philadelphia, and throughout the state, to help homeless animals get the veterinary help they need,” ReAnimator said when it launched its 2020 blend. “And to ultimately help them find forever homes.”

“Puppy Love” is currently available for purchase online and in stores.