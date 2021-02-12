How the PSPCA is showing love to shelter pets this Valentine’s Day

A PSPCA worker holds a cute puppy and his valentine

The PSPCA is currently collecting valentines for the dogs and cats in its care who are searching for forever homes. (PSPCA)

This Valentine’s Day, the Pennsylvania SPCA is showing out for its shelter pets.

The animal rescue organization has lined up several ways for people to express their love for the cats and dogs in its care who are searching for forever homes.

Part of the shelter’s efforts also aim to shore up support for local businesses during a time when many have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are looking for an excuse to shower shelter animals with unconditional love, here’s what the PSPCA has going on this weekend:

Puppy love in coffee form

Every year, the PSPCA teams up with Philly’s ReAnimator Coffee Roasters to launch a limited edition Puppy Love blend — the proceeds from which benefit the nonprofit.

The roast promises notes of sugared almond, red apple, and milk chocolate.

A Very Good Boy shows off Reanimator's special edition Puppy Love blend.
A Very Good Boy shows off Reanimator’s special edition Puppy Love blend. (PSPCA)

The coffee roasters say the blend, balanced and sweet, is perfect for morning drip coffee. Folks who feel more adventurous may opt for an espresso.

“The PSPCA does amazing work in Philadelphia, and throughout the state, to help homeless animals get the veterinary help they need,” ReAnimator said when it launched its 2020 blend. “And to ultimately help them find forever homes.”

“Puppy Love” is currently available for purchase online and in stores.

Related Content

Brews, felines, and valentines

In the “Before Times,” shelter officials visited Philadelphia Brewing Company once a month with adoptable cats looking for forever homes. Now, a year has passed since the PSPCA has been able to host a Caturday event.

To make up for lost time, the shelter is bringing a surplus of cats and kittens who are up for adoption. Meowentine’s Day, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, will feature added safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Potential adopters will be taken through the tasting room on a first-come, first-serve basis. While waiting, guests are invited to hang out in the Peacock Room, grab some beer and cider, and decorate hearts for the occasion.

Here’s a look at some of the cats expected to join the event:

  • Grace the cat lounges around
    Grace, an affectionate 2-year-old. (PSPCA)
  • Peppy sits on the floor with a toy
    Peppy, a proud senior cat. (PSPCA)
  • Gigi places her paw in a human's hand
    Gigi, a playful 9-year-old. (PSPCA)
  • Chucky sits in his cat tower
    Chucky, a loving 9-year-old. (PSPCA)
  • Clarissa sits on the back of a couch next to a younger kitty
    Clarissa, an easy-going 15-year-old. (PSPCA)

Kennel love

Those who want to show their love the old fashioned way — in the form of a valentine — can do so for the shelter pets at PSPCA.

Philbert the cat inspects a valentine.
Philbert the cat inspects a valentine. (PSPCA)

For a donation of $10, the nonprofit will hang a special valentine on a shelter resident’s kennel door.

Those interested can send a shelter valentine online.

  • Chucky sits in a kennel with valentines fixed to the front
    Chucky, lounging in Kirby's kennel, doesn't care if the valentines on display aren't for him. (PSPCA)
  • A pup poses next to a valentine in their kennel.
    A pup poses next to a valentine in their kennel. (PSPCA)
  • A kitty stares at a valentine from their kennel.
    A kitty stares at a valentine from their kennel. (PSPCA)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate