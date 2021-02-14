As a “hug mobster,” the physical distancing brought along by the coronavirus pandemic was difficult at first for Edie Weinstein.

“We have skin hunger that is just as important as food hunger, and without it people fail to thrive,” Weinstein said. “And this was really put to the test in the last year.”

During a normal Valentine’s Day weekend, Weinstein, the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, would be walking around Doylestown or Philadelphia and beyond with a group of friends, giving out free hugs to any stranger who consents.

She’ll still be in Doylestown this year — but it will look a little different. With a face mask and her “hug mobster” sign, Weinstein said she’ll be giving out what she calls “virtual hugs.”

“You hug yourself and imagine being hugged by that other person,” said Weinstein, adding that she encourages people to make eye contact. “Even though we can’t hug, we can still love, which can be communicated through eye contact.”

For a lot of people, Valentine’s Day may seem like a holiday all about romantic candlelit dinners with their partners, but many are finding creative ways this year to show their love to their significant others, friends, and families.

Weinstein lives alone, and for the first three months of the pandemic, she didn’t touch another human being.

“What’s a hugger to do when a hugger can’t hug?” Weinstein asked.

A therapist in her professional life, Weinstein said she spent that time hugging herself, wrapping herself in blankets, and cradling pillows. She encourages that for anyone who doesn’t have someone to hug this holiday, or in general.

“If you have animals and they let you, cuddle them,” she said. “If you can get out in nature, hug a tree.”