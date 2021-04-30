Telehealth appointments one step closer to becoming a permanent option for Del. patients

Delaware’s House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of legislation that would allow patients to continue receiving telehealth services after the pandemic.

Virtual appointments offered an alternative when in-person appointments were either not permitted or not so safe. Telehealth also expanded access to specialty appointments, such as mental health therapy — especially in rural areas and for people without transportation.

Before the pandemic, there were several restrictions within state law. Gov. John Carney signed an emergency order early last year eliminating those barriers, and allowing insurance to cover telehealth appointments. Legislators temporarily extended the provisions in the order, but that extension expires at the end of June.