Freed after judge seeks ‘appropriate sanction’

Gibson had been released on probation on Dec. 20 after serving about 13 years of a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a firearms conviction tied to the fatal shooting of Stanley “Savon” Jones in Wilmington. Gibson had been released in June to a less restrictive facility, but was returned to prison after getting in a fight, records show.

Six weeks after securing his freedom, Philadelphia police picked up Gibson for questioning after his mother was killed on Feb. 8. Delaware authorities were alerted and cited him for violating his probation by leaving the state without permission.

His probation officer initially wanted Delaware Superior Court Judge Vivian L. Medinilla to have Gibson serve the remaining 6 ½ years on his original sentence.

The violation report cited Gibson’s “extensive history of violence’’ and “documented anger issues,” including 64 previous criminal charges, with nine convictions for felonies and 15 for misdemeanors.

Besides the manslaughter/weapons conviction, which had been pleaded down from a first-degree murder count, Gibson’s other offenses included assault and terroristic threatening. He had also violated probation 14 times over the years.

During an April 13 sentencing hearing, Medinilla said she would not consider the fact that Gibson was a suspect in his mother’s killing in her sentence. She also asked whether that was an “appropriate sanction” for the technical violation of leaving the state, and scheduled a second hearing on the matter for April 27.

At that hearing, a different probation officer handling the matter instead asked for an additional month in prison.

Medinilla gave Gibson 31 days behind bars on April 27, but since he had already been in custody that long after being returned to Delaware from Philadelphia, she freed him that day.

Over the next six weeks, police say, Gibson has allegedly killed three people and committed several other violent crimes.

Medinilla and court officials would not discuss the sentence with WHYY, but Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis told a reporter in June that the Gibson case is yet another in a troubling “pattern” of judges and defense attorneys pushing back on probation officers who seek “hard jail time” for violent offenders who violate the terms of their release.

“It happens time and time again,” DeMatteis said, “and it’s what happened in this case.”