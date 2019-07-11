Survey: Ocean City is New Jersey’s favorite beach
Ocean City continues to win “best beach” awards.
For the 11th consecutive year, the Cape May County municipality has once again taken top honors in a contest that lets people choose their favorite New Jersey beach.
After thousands of votes were tallied in a public poll, the resort town topped this year’s vote as the best overall beach in the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium survey, followed by Atlantic County’s Margate.
In 2016, Coastal Living Magazine dubbed Ocean City the best beach in the United States.
The magazine describes Ocean City as an “all-American” community with “its two-and-a-half-mile-long boardwalk, eight miles of pale sand, and the blue Atlantic (and beautiful bayside as well).”
Coastal Living Magazine said it’s “hard to find a more iconic summer destination than this resort town” with a “true family vibe (Ocean City is a dry town) and fun-loving spirit.”
From the poll:
Favorite beaches in Atlantic County
Margate
Brigantine
Atlantic City
Longport
Ventnor
Favorite beaches in Cape May County
Ocean City
Wildwood Crest
Sea Isle City
Cape May
Wildwood
Favorite beaches in Monmouth County
Asbury Park
Spring Lake
Sandy Hook
Belmar
Ocean Grove
Favorite beaches in Ocean County
Seaside Heights
Point Pleasant Beach
Beach Haven
Island Beach State Park
Barnegat Light