Down the Shore

Survey: Ocean City is New Jersey’s favorite beach

Ocean City's beaches draw plenty of visitors. (Gary Tognoni/BigStock)

Ocean City's beaches draw plenty of visitors. (Gary Tognoni/BigStock)

Ocean City continues to win “best beach” awards.

For the 11th consecutive year, the Cape May County municipality has once again taken top honors in a contest that lets people choose their favorite New Jersey beach.

After thousands of votes were tallied in a public poll, the resort town topped this year’s vote as the best overall beach in the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium survey, followed by Atlantic County’s Margate.

In 2016, Coastal Living Magazine dubbed Ocean City the best beach in the United States.

The magazine describes Ocean City as an “all-American” community with “its two-and-a-half-mile-long boardwalk, eight miles of pale sand, and the blue Atlantic (and beautiful bayside as well).”

Coastal Living Magazine said it’s “hard to find a more iconic summer destination than this resort town” with a “true family vibe (Ocean City is a dry town) and fun-loving spirit.”

From the poll:

Favorite beaches in Atlantic County

Margate
Brigantine
Atlantic City
Longport
Ventnor

Favorite beaches in Cape May County

Ocean City
Wildwood Crest
Sea Isle City
Cape May
Wildwood

Favorite beaches in Monmouth County

Asbury Park
Spring Lake
Sandy Hook
Belmar
Ocean Grove

Favorite beaches in Ocean County

Seaside Heights
Point Pleasant Beach
Beach Haven
Island Beach State Park
Barnegat Light

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate