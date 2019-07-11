Survey: Ocean City is New Jersey’s favorite beach

Ocean City continues to win “best beach” awards.

For the 11th consecutive year, the Cape May County municipality has once again taken top honors in a contest that lets people choose their favorite New Jersey beach.

After thousands of votes were tallied in a public poll, the resort town topped this year’s vote as the best overall beach in the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium survey, followed by Atlantic County’s Margate.

In 2016, Coastal Living Magazine dubbed Ocean City the best beach in the United States.

The magazine describes Ocean City as an “all-American” community with “its two-and-a-half-mile-long boardwalk, eight miles of pale sand, and the blue Atlantic (and beautiful bayside as well).”

Coastal Living Magazine said it’s “hard to find a more iconic summer destination than this resort town” with a “true family vibe (Ocean City is a dry town) and fun-loving spirit.”

From the poll:

Favorite beaches in Atlantic County

Margate

Brigantine

Atlantic City

Longport

Ventnor

Favorite beaches in Cape May County

Ocean City

Wildwood Crest

Sea Isle City

Cape May

Wildwood

Favorite beaches in Monmouth County

Asbury Park

Spring Lake

Sandy Hook

Belmar

Ocean Grove

Favorite beaches in Ocean County

Seaside Heights

Point Pleasant Beach

Beach Haven

Island Beach State Park

Barnegat Light