Strong odor causes Center City evacuations

Several Center City buildings were evacuated on Monday just before noon amid reports of a strange odor.

Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson James Garrow confirmed to Billy Penn that the smell was wafting into Center City from the former PES Refinery in South Philadelphia.

“The city was notified that down at the PES refinery… there was a release of an additive called mercaptan that smells like gas,” Garrow said. “From our perspective, mercaptan is nonhazardous.”

PFD companies are at the PES refinery to investigate. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 2, 2020

According to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden, “buildings on the west side of City Hall have been evacuated.” There have not been disruptions to any modes of public transportation, he said.

Two Philly public schools were evacuated after faculty members smelled gas — Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Lawncrest and Roberto Clemente Middle School in Feltonville. After a few minutes both schools were given the all clear to reopen.

Temple University sent an alert around 11:30 a.m. indicating the strange smell posed no danger.

“A refinery in South Philadelphia is being cleaned,” the alert read, “which has caused a chemical odor to permeate the city. There is no risk to residents and the odor will dissipate. There is no need to evacuate campus buildings.”

Several students and faculty members at the university’s main campus in North Philly reported the scent. “There was a little bit of concern on campus,” said Temple’s spokesperson Morgan Zalot. “They could smell it, and people thought it was a gas leak.”

PGW is aware of reports of foreign gas odors across the city of Philadelphia. PGW is not the source of the odor. — Philadelphia Gas Works (@MyPGW) March 2, 2020

Philadelphia Gas Works confirmed to Billy Penn that the “foreign odor is not related to PGW.” Spokesperson Melanie McCottry said PGW has received more than 500 calls about the odor.

Mercaptan is a chemical compound also known as methanethiol. It’s a colorless gas and is known to have a gas-like, rotten eggs smell. Methanethiol is a natural substance found in the blood, brain and other tissues of humans and animals, and “is also one of the main chemicals responsible for bad breath and flatulence,” according to information from the National Institute of Health.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted just after noon that it was sending companies to the former refinery site.