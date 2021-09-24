State presses Philadelphia agency over elder abuse, neglect

In it, Denise Getgen wrote to a colleague to ask why a PCA caseworker would find out that an older person “is possibly sick and dehydrated, and incapacitated and then not act immediately to assess and/or address these serious medical concerns?”

Two of the cases had been “terminated,” or closed, while one remained active, Torres’ letter said.

Among other things, Torres ordered PCA to retrain its staff on medical risk and intervention and write a policy on when caseworkers must see potential victims in person and on what to do when a caseworker can’t get in touch with a potential victim.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is one of 52 local agencies across Pennsylvania, some of which are county-run while others are nonprofits, that field calls about elder abuse or neglect. They employ caseworkers to investigate and coordinate with doctors, service providers and if necessary, law enforcement.

In recent years, the number of such calls have risen, according to state data.

Most calls involve an elderly person who lives alone or with a family member or caregiver. Poverty is often a factor.

Philadelphia has been one of the lowest-rated agencies in the department’s stoplight-colored rating system for grading county-based agencies after state inspectors periodically review a sample of cases.

The department doesn’t publicly post those ratings, but has provided them upon request by the AP.

Najja Orr, PCA’s president, said in an interview Wednesday that the pandemic has worsened long-standing difficulties in recruiting people to do the demanding job of a caseworker.

PCA’s biggest challenge over the past few months has been staffing, while hot temperatures made the summer a trying stretch, as Philadelphia saw three heat advisories, Orr said.

The agency is working to hire more caseworkers, satisfy Torres’ requests and follow state laws, Orr said, even as he acknowledged that caseworkers are struggling to balance large caseloads.

“Our goal is to make sure that we hone in on those areas and to try to identify the areas that they’d like us to strengthen and then work very collaboratively, closely with them,” Orr said.