Pa. lawmakers know a dementia care crisis is coming. Will they agree on a response?

Key action items in a state-commissioned readiness plan remain incomplete or not yet started seven years later, while a task force formed by Wolf in 2018 to spearhead the work has no money at its disposal, slowing progress as urgency grows.

The chair of the task force, Jennifer Holcomb, said action is desperately needed.

“The problem is now,” Holcomb said. “It’s today. It’s not coming, it’s here.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging — which oversees the task force — blames the slow pace of progress on a lack of resources, even as its funding requests to the legislature for dementia-related initiatives have remained flat.

Wolf’s office told Spotlight PA the governor welcomes funding to support the task force’s “critical work” but noted it would need to be authorized by the General Assembly through the budget process.

Despite older voters being a highly sought after constituency by both parties, legislative support hasn’t been a guarantee. In 2012, a bill that would have kickstarted the state’s readiness plan failed to earn majority support, in part because it included unrelated regulations on the indoor tanning industry that drew opposition. Then-Gov. Tom Corbett single-handedly launched the planning process months later by executive order.

Overall, advocates say meaningful dementia-related legislation remains a rarity in Pennsylvania, with offerings traditionally focused more on raising public awareness than addressing public policy failures.

A bill to create a public awareness and education campaign for early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia disorders passed the state House in June with just one no vote and is awaiting consideration in the Senate.

But experts said that while awareness is important, the problem requires tangible resources.

That includes more investments in the frontline work performed outside of nursing homes and congregate care settings, places typically seen as last resorts.

“The only reason I have a job and the other social workers we just hired have jobs is because of philanthropy,” said Alison Lynn of the Penn Memory Center in Philadelphia, noting the economics of care often disincentivize more proactive services and interventions.

“Our jobs are completely funded by donations because we can’t bill [insurers] for the types of services we provide, by and large.”

President Joe Biden wants to inject $400 billion into home-care programs, which assist dementia patients and others nationwide, but the effort remains in limbo.