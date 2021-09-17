Pa.’s looming dementia care crisis, by the numbers

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania is headed for a profound eldercare crisis, experts warn, as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia rates continue to climb, the state’s readiness plan continues to falter, and the exorbitant costs of care pressure state budgets and family budgets alike.

Spotlight PA and PublicSource looked at the remarkably high stakes in Pennsylvania, home to one of the nation’s oldest populations, and found a slew of statistics demonstrating both the urgency of the problem, the glacial pace of the response, and the dollar amounts behind a “public health crisis with a looming financial crisis on top.”

Here are the figures that stand out:

Delayed action

Seven: The number of years since a state-commissioned plan outlined action items to prepare for and respond to Pennsylvania’s growing dementia crisis

Eight: The number of action items (out of nine chosen) still unfinished or not yet started

Outnumbered

1,500: The number of board-certified geriatric psychiatrists nationwide

6 million: The number of Alzheimer’s patients nationwide

13 million: The projected number of Alzheimer’s patients nationwide by 2050