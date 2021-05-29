A new report from AARP and Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professionals sounds a warning about racial and ethnic disparities in health care as Pennsylvania’s population ages.

The report, entitled “Disrupting Disparities in Pennsylvania,” cites as its context the fact that demographic trends show Pennsylvania is growing older, and quickly.

“The Commonwealth is ranked eighth in the USA in terms of the percent of its population who are 65 and older, and the number of older adults is expected to exponentially increase as 79% of the population is greater than 18 years of age. This dramatic demographic trend has significant impact for all aspects of society, including ensuring healthy aging for all its residents,” the report says.

“Currently, most older Pennsylvanians live in rural areas, are primarily white and low income,” the report says. “However, in a short 20 years, there will be a dramatic demographic shift in the state with exponential growth in the aging population, particularly in the southeastern portion of the state. This region, anchored by Philadelphia, is the most populous and racially and ethnically diverse, and has a greater proportion of aging individuals living in poverty and with poor access to health care.”