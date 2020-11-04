Stage is set for Biden celebration in Wilmington — even without final results

While former Vice President Joe Biden makes his last few campaign stops in the Philadelphia area, final preparations are being put in place for his Election Night appearance in Wilmington.

The stage is set at the Wilmington riverfront between the Blue Rocks minor league baseball stadium and the Chase Center, a conference facility where Biden was celebrated by hundreds at a ceremony four years ago marking the end of his two terms as vice president. It’s the same spot Biden and Kamala Harris stood together on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Supporters are expected to celebrate Biden again tonight, regardless of whether the outcome of the election is known. Several rows of red, white and blue Jeeps and Ford trucks are positioned in front of the stage for this socially distant, car-based event. It’s not clear exactly when Biden will appear.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden spoke briefly with reporters outside The Warehouse, a community center for teens on the East Side of Wilmington.

“If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day,” he said.

Despite that, preparations at the Riverfront are full steam ahead.