St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Philadelphia after 2 year hiatus

The 250th St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back in Philadelphia after it took a two year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The parade was organized by the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association.

The route started at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, and went through the historic Independence Mall area, and ended at Penn’s Landing. The performance area and main grandstands were located at 5th and Market Streets.

“I love Irish dancing, I like showing it to people,” said Lizzie King, from Fox Chase, performing in the parade.