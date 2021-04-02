St. Martin-in-the-Fields moves Easter Sunday to the gridiron

For its Easter Sunday service, St. Martin-in-the-Fields church will be literally in the field.

The Episcopal church on St. Martins Lane in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood will hold outdoor services on the football field across the street, where normally the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Blue Devils play.

Five hundred folding chairs will be set up on the Astroturf gridiron. Inside the end zone, a stage will be built where Rev. Jarrett Kerbel will lead Easter Sunday service in the shadow of the scoreboard.

“My opening gambit is going to be to point at the scoreboard and say, ‘Jesus: one. Death: zero,’” said Kerbel. He promises to limit himself to just one sports joke during the service.

It will be the largest gathering of the congregation in over a year. Kerbel is extending the invitation beyond his church, to anyone of any denomination (or no denomination) who wishes to celebrate Easter in an outdoor, physically distanced manner. Unlike its smaller, indoor services earlier that morning, no registration is required for the outdoor service.

Music director Tyrone Whiting put together a brass quintet for the service, so the music would be loud enough to carry across the field. He also wanted to give work to local musicians whose performance gigs have disappeared during the pandemic.

“One of the wonderful things that St. Martin is able to offer is not only the performance opportunities but the opportunity to do it safely,” said Whiting. “So the brass players have these weird socks on the ends of their instruments to keep the droplets in, and everyone spaced in distance.”

Once again, Christian churches are facing what they hoped would be a one-time thing: another COVID Easter. A recent report by the Pew Research Center shows that, nationally, people are slightly more likely to attend church now than they were last summer, but just 39% of Christians surveyed plan to attend Easter services, down from a pre-pandemic normal of 62%. Members of historically Black denominations, such as Baptists and Methodists, are even less likely to attend Easter service this year. Just 31% plan to attend.