The original idea was to create a soundtrack of an Edgar Allan Poe story, hopefully in such a way that it would creep you out.

Last September the Scottish sound artist Susan Philipsz, Glasgow-born now living in Berlin, toured the 18th century historic mansion in the middle of West Philadelphia’s Woodlands Cemetery. Its worn floorboards, decorative ironwork, and creaky staircase made her think of the classic short story, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” wherein a man goes mad because he believes he hears the heartbeat of a dead man he killed and buried under the floor.

The story was written in 1842, while Poe was living in Philadelphia.

“His fascination with domestic spaces, with inaccessible spaces like under floorboards, behind the walls, up inside the fireplace, really caught my imagination,” said Philipsz in a video she recorded from Berlin.

Through the arts presenting organization Philadelphia Contemporary, Philipsz was planning to hide speakers throughout the mansion, emanating muted drumbeats, to put visitors inside the head of Poe’s murderous narrator.

Part of the sound work would be Philipsz, herself, singing an ancient English folk song, “The Unquiet Grave,” about a dead woman who cannot rest because of the tears of her lover.