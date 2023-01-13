The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need.

Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations will benefit the center’s food bank, baby supplies, computer lab, and educational programming.

Sons of Ben philanthropy director Eric Justino said the fundraiser is part of the group’s Help Kick Hunger yearly drive.

“We’re really trying to just continue this event that we’ve been doing for a long time,” Justino said “We will continue to grow it and such. We’re still turning the lights on after the pandemic and trying to get these events going, so that’s our focus moving forward.”