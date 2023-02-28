Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards again

World Cup winner Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award on Monday.

The best women’s player was Spain’s Alexia Putellas for a second straight year.

After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.

The three players made the final shortlist in voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches, selected journalists in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, plus fans online.