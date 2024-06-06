Get ready, London. Some blokes on the Phillies called Bryce, Bohm and Big Stick Nick are set to show Europe what it’s like to stay loose and sexy, baby.

They like double-deckers over there?

Cool, only forget buses, how about Schwarbombs? You know, those orbital home runs slugger Kyle Schwarber enjoys sending into the second decks of stadiums throughout major league baseball.

Crown ’em?

Not yet, that’s what the postseason is for, but the Phillies were set Wednesday night to hop on a plane with about 100 lie-flat beds and take a cross-Atlantic flight to London as the best team in the National League.

That counts for something in their weekend in the spotlight as they play two games against NL East rival New York Mets on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium for the league’s third visit to the country in the past five years.

The Phillies scored all of seven runs in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, good enough to sweep the NL Central leaders and hold a whopping eight-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

“This is the first time myself and a lot of us are going to be playing baseball in Europe,” right fielder Nick Castellanos said. “But there are two important baseball games that we’re going to play there.”