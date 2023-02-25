Snow showers, cold this weekend in the Greater Philadelphia region
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
It will look and feel a bit more like winter today with afternoon snow showers.
7-day forecast
- Saturday: Cloudy, brisk and much colder. Snow showers are likely during the early afternoon. This could leave some areas with a coating of snow on non-paved surfaces. High 35.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28.
- Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. High 54.
- Monday: Turning cloudy and cooler with rain arriving during the afternoon. The rain may begin as a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 45.
- Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 51.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 53.
- Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers. High 56.
- Friday: Cloudy and cooler with showers around. High 49.
