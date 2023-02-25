Donate

Snow showers, cold this weekend in the Greater Philadelphia region

    By
  • Chris Sowers, 6abc
    • February 25, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc. 

It will look and feel a bit more like winter today with afternoon snow showers.

7-day forecast

  • Saturday: Cloudy, brisk and much colder. Snow showers are likely during the early afternoon. This could leave some areas with a coating of snow on non-paved surfaces. High 35.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. High 54.
  • Monday: Turning cloudy and cooler with rain arriving during the afternoon. The rain may begin as a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 45.
  • Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 51.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 53.
  • Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers. High 56.
  • Friday: Cloudy and cooler with showers around. High 49.
