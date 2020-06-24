Shirley Trostle, 94, showed her family how to appreciate ‘simple joys’

This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

Shirley Trostle was known in her family as “the Angel.”

The family matriarch smiled constantly, and never had a bad word to say about anyone, her children and grandchildren say.

“She was the sweetest person you could ever meet,” said her daughter Cheryl Emory.

Shirley, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in recent years, died from COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware on May 17 at the age of 94. Her family remembers her as a family-oriented woman, who taught them kindness and patience, how to have a positive attitude and to take joy in the simple things in life.

Shirley devoted most of her life to her family. After marrying her high school sweetheart, she raised three children as a stay-at-home mother. Her kids say she was a fun mom, who always welcomed their friends to the house or on a trip to the beach.

The family enjoyed talking over dinner, which always consisted of an appetizer, main course and dessert.

“It was that era where families were really close, and you ate dinner together without running around and being on your cell phone,” said Shirley’s son Craig Trostle. “It was very close to the ‘Leave-it-to-Beaver’ type family.”

Shirley’s favorite activity was playing cards, and she participated in various bridge clubs until she was at least 89 or 90, her children say. She also played pinochle with her family every Sunday for 40 years. Cheryl and Craig say they also learned how to play poker at a very young age.

“We only played with pennies, but we had fun,” Craig said.