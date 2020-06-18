Several years after arriving in Pennsylvania, Falneshia took an environmental services job at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where her sisters said she worked for about 25 years.

As an adult, Falneshia spent her time doting on her 10-year-old daughter, and spending time with her sisters.

One of the last memories Sonya has of her sister is a visit in March. Falneshia and her daughter went to Sonya’s house and they talked politics, life and how COVID-19 felt like it was getting close to home.

“We both worked in the hospital, so we were making sure we were both cautious,” Sonya remembered. “Because my job is essential. Her job is essential. So we had to be out there whether we wouldn’t want to be out there or not.”

The group then did some shopping at Walmart and National Wholesale Liquidators, ending the night with a pasta dinner. Sonya remembers laughing most of the day.

Though Falneshia spoke with Shani more often — every day before or after work to catch up — they were always making plans for when the three sisters could get together again for a “girls trip.”

The three sisters loved to take trips together and made it a point to go somewhere special for each other’s birthdays. It didn’t have to be far, Shani said.

Falneshia, who liked to play the slot machines at casinos, was just as happy with a weekend getaway to Ocean City, Maryland as she was with a trip to Florida — as long as she could drive.

Shani said she would pick the music and offered directions while Falneshia drove, always looking chic.

“Everything was always matching,” Shani said. “From her glasses to her shoes, everything would match. So if she had on leopard print, she also had leopard print glasses and leopard print shoes. Everything was coordinated.”

The last conversation Shani had with Falneshia was over the phone. Falneshia had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was feeling better. So much so, she couldn’t stop talking about how much she was ready to go for a drive.

Shani sent Falneshia a photo of their mother holding a baby. The baby was Falneshia, but Falneshia told Shani the baby must be a boy the sisters knew.

Falneshia then joked, “That baby looks tired.”

“But she was a baby at the time,” said Shani, “so we laughed about it.”