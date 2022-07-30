In regards to the use-of-force policies, the report laid out several mentions of appropriate and inappropriate uses of force in Sharon Hill Police Department materials. The department’s Code of Conduct said that an officer “will never employ unnecessary force or violence and will use such force in the discharge of their duty as is reasonable in all circumstances.”

Several directives for Sharon Hill police officers prohibit officers from discharging their weapons at or from moving vehicles “except as the ultimate measure of self-defense or defense of another, when the suspect is employing deadly force by means other than the vehicle.”

Police Directive 40 said that the use of force must always be reasonable and non-negligent.

“Generally, before using deadly force, the officer must consider the accuracy of his information, that life or great bodily injury is threatened; whether the use of deadly force is a last resort; [and] the danger to innocent bystanders,” the report said.

The directive goes on to prohibit Sharon Hill officers from firing weapons when an innocent person could be injured.

“It is not the purpose of the Investigation to render a conclusion about the liability or culpability of any party under a criminal or civil law standard of proof. Rather, the purpose of the Investigation was to assess the comprehensiveness of the Department’s existing policies,” the report said.

Former Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Brian Devaney, and Sean Dolan currently face 12 criminal counts each of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Lawyers for the three former police officers made a motion Monday to have the manslaughter charges dismissed. Both sides are currently submitting written arguments to the courts and the next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.