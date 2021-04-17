The creator of “Sex in the City,” which has been a book, a TV show, and two films, is rebooting the franchise as theater. Candace Bushnell is preparing a one-woman show, “Is There Still Sex in the City?” for its premiere this summer at the Bucks County Playhouse, in New Hope.

Bushnell said the show, which will run from June 22 – July 18, will be about her life from her arrival in New York to pursue a writing career, to creating the character Carrie Bradshaw based largely on her own life, to managing the ups and downs of what turned out to be a pop-culture touchstone, to aging out of the youthful lifestyle she chronicled.

The show takes its title from Bushnell’s 2019 novel – again, based on personal experiences – following a group of friends navigating dating and relationships in their 50s. Bushnell said the theater production will not be a stage version of that novel, but rather about the personal experiences that informed it.

“The book is really about life after 50, you know, as a woman or a man in a time when, in a sense, you’re supposed to kind of go away and be invisible,” Bushnell said. “That’s just not happening these days. Our lives don’t end at 50.”

Bushnell, 62, has never performed theatrically. As a best-selling novelist and creator of a phenomenally popular TV show from 1998 – 2004, she has spent countless hours in front of audiences for interviews, book events, and talks, but this will be her first time performing in a fully scripted theater production.