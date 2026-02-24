Emily Saliers, of the folk rock group Indigo Girls, makes musical theater debut with ‘Starstruck’ at New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse

The musical inspired by “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Steve Martin’s film “Roxanne” features new and familiar songs by Saliers.

Beth Malone portrays Cyd DeBerg, an astronomer trying to create an International Dark Sky Reserve in Idaho, in “Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse. (Joan Marcus)

Emily Saliers, of the folk rock group Indigo Girls, makes musical theater debut with ‘Starstruck’ at New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse

The musical inspired by “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Steve Martin’s film “Roxanne” features new and familiar songs by Saliers.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Emily Saliers, one half of the folk rock duo Indigo Girls, is making her musical theater debut with a new romantic comedy premiering at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope this season.

“Starstruck” is set in a fictional Idaho mountain town and inspired by “Cyrano de Bergerac” through the Steve Martin film “Roxanne.”  The production features Saliers’ original songs.

For Saliers, the project marks a deliberate move beyond the Indigo Girls catalog and into new creative territory at a time when, she says, making art feels both necessary and sustaining.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“It’s so wonderful to be creating art in the midst of all this very, very troublesome stuff that’s going on in this country,” she said. “I’m grateful to be making art in the midst of that, because otherwise you just feel like sometimes giving it all up.”

The cast of Starstruck
The cast of “Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse. (Joan Marcus)
Beth Malone (left), Krysta Rodriguez (center) and Sam Gravitte (right)
“Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse features (from left) Beth Malone as astronomer Cyd DeBerg, Krysta Rodriguez as NPR podcaster Roxanne Cooley and Sam Gravitte as deputy ranger Chris. (Joan Marcus)
Emily Saliers poses for a photo
Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls wrote the music and lyrics for ''Starstruck,'' a musical comedy premiering at the Bucks County Playhouse. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Saliers initially insisted on not using any songs from the Indigo Girls’ catalogue, preferring to create and contribute only new songs.

“I don’t like jukebox musicals,” Saliers said. “Don’t anybody use that word.”

Ultimately, she relented.

Of the 18 songs in “Starstruck,” less than a handful will be familiar to the fans of the Indigo Girls.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“The most gratifying for me was the new material,” she said. “I was concerned that people would be distracted by their relationship with the song that they’d lived with, that their own lives were attached to.”

Related Content

The plot

“Starstruck” is loosely based on the play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” about a witty but unattractive man who feeds romantic lines to a better-looking suitor in efforts to woo his lady love.

But co-writer and star Beth Malone said her inspiration wasn’t the original French play from 1897, but its 1987 film adaptation, “Roxanne,” starring Steve Martin.

After her Tony-nominated lead in the Broadway musical “Fun Home,” about a young woman coming out in her family’s funeral home business, Malone said she was approached by producers to glean ideas for new musicals based on old movies. But the best characters — the ones who were flawed and funny — were male.

“I’m like, ‘I want to play Steve Martin in ‘Roxanne.’ That’s what I want to do,’” she said. “The curmudgeon, strong-willed, anti-hero, cranky-ass is played by me. It’s not a man.”

Beth Malone portrays Cyd DeBerg in Starstruck
Beth Malone portrays Cyd DeBerg in “Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse. Malone co-wrote the play with Mary Ann Stratton, inspired by ''Cyrano de Bergerac.'' (Joan Marcus)
Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton pose for a photo
Longtime friends Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton wrote ''Starstruck,'' a musical comedy that premieres at Bucks County Playhouse with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pa
Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pa., will premiere ''Starstruck,'' a new musical comedy that features the music and lyrics of Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Starstruck” is set in the fictitious Idaho mountain town Sawtooth, where Malone’s character, a park ranger and amateur astronomer named Cyd DeBerg, is trying to establish a Dark Sky Reserve, where lights are banned at night to allow for stargazing.

Idaho is home to America’s first designated Dark Sky Reserve, established in 2017, giving the musical real-world grounding.

“It’s one of the last dark skies, and our prickly-pear main character, who is complicated and has a lot of sharp edges, is on a mission to save that dark sky for all the right reasons,” said co-writer Mary Ann Stratton. “The environmental reasons, the human psychology reasons, the bird migration reasons. But also because she’s an isolationist. She has a heart she’s trying to protect. Being able to put a little dome over her reality to keep from having to risk her heart is the big metaphor of the dark sky.”

When an NPR podcaster named Roxanne shows up to report on the effort, a local man falls for her and asks Cyd to help him win her over.

Then the “Cyrano de Bergerac” tables — and genders — get turned.

“Cyd DeBerg is traumatized from an event from her youth and incapable of relating to other human beings that doesn’t involve some self-protection,” Saliers said. “As a songwriter, I’ve written a lot about that, what comes from our heart and what we’re afraid of.”

Saliers admits romantic comedy is new to her. With “Starstruck,”  she is stepping outside her natural creative space.

“I’m not that funny,” she said with a laugh. “There’s a couple of songs that are very lighthearted. If I really needed some funny zingers, Beth and Mary Ann would help me write those zingers.”

  • Beth Malone (left) and Krysta Rodriguez in Starstruck
    Beth Malone (left) and Krysta Rodriguez in “Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse. (Joan Marcus)
  • Sam Gravitte, Beth Malone, Donald Corren, Sandra Valls and Aurelia Williams on stage for “Starstruck”
    Sam Gravitte, Beth Malone, Donald Corren, Sandra Valls and Aurelia Williams in “Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse. (Joan Marcus)
  • Beth Malone portrays Cyd DeBerg in Starstruck
    Beth Malone portrays Cyd DeBerg in “Starstruck,”  a musical comedy that features music and lyrics by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. (Joan Marcus)

She is fascinated with the relationship between “the infinitesimal and the vastness that the human brain can’t even conceive of.”

“How human beings are endowed with this profound consciousness and also the ability to make terrible, hurtful decisions,” she said. “It’s unique to the human experience.”

Saliers hasn’t given up on the Indigo Girls. She and Amy Ray will tour the Philadelphia region later this summer.

“Starstruck” runs at the Bucks County Playhouse until March 21.

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate