Emily Saliers, one half of the folk rock duo Indigo Girls, is making her musical theater debut with a new romantic comedy premiering at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope this season.

“Starstruck” is set in a fictional Idaho mountain town and inspired by “Cyrano de Bergerac” through the Steve Martin film “Roxanne.” The production features Saliers’ original songs.

For Saliers, the project marks a deliberate move beyond the Indigo Girls catalog and into new creative territory at a time when, she says, making art feels both necessary and sustaining.

“It’s so wonderful to be creating art in the midst of all this very, very troublesome stuff that’s going on in this country,” she said. “I’m grateful to be making art in the midst of that, because otherwise you just feel like sometimes giving it all up.”