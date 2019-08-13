Bucks County Playhouse is looking for its history — and needs your help

The Bucks County Playhouse is trying to piece together its 80-year history — and it’s looking for your help.

After its new owners bought the building in 2011 in hopes of reviving the shuttered theater, they discovered that zero physical artifacts — not a single poster or playbill — had been saved.

Now, the theater and the local historical society are asking people to dig through their closets and attics for anything to document these missing pieces of the past.

A rich history to be discovered

The Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 when a former grist mill in New Hope was converted into a summer stock theater. At the time, theaters were popping up in semi-rural areas all over the northeast as both artists and audiences looked for a way to escape the heat of Manhattan.

“The summer stock movement got its start because Broadway wasn’t air-conditioned,” said Alex Fraser, the theater’s producing director. “All the theaters closed down Memorial Day and reopened Labor Day because the summer was too hot in New York.”

The Bucks County Playhouse was actually a little late to the summer stock game, but nevertheless proved to be a hit. People came to the riverside theater to cool off and to get a glimpse of future stars — like Liza Minelli who, at age 18, got one of her first professional stage roles as the tomboy lead in “Time Out For Ginger” in 1964, and Grace Kelly who made her professional debut in “The Torch-Bearers” in 1949.

“She had a tiny role, but because she was from such a famous family, the producer was very smart,” said Dee Dee Bowman of the New Hope Historical Society. “All the high society folks from Philadelphia would flock to New Hope to see one of their own.”

Neil Simon, then a frustrated TV writer, had his first play produced at the Bucks County Playhouse. Harpo Marx, the silent clown from the Marx Brothers, spoke lines on stage for the first and only time in his career in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” Bob Fosse, who would later become famous for directing and choreography, starred in the 1952 revival of “Pal Joey” before it went to Broadway.

The heyday of the Bucks County Playhouse ended with the advent of air-conditioning in the 1970s. With no need to shut down for the summer, Broadway churned on all year long as getaway summer stock theaters dried up.

The playhouse went on a downward slide until 2010, when it declared bankruptcy and the building was foreclosed. It was snapped up at auction by a non-profit developer, Bridge Street Foundation, which began pouring millions into its renovation.

Now a state-of-the-art theater, the playhouse opened a restaurant and bar on a deck overlooking the river earlier this year.