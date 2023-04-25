Former employee charged with putting needles into items at Giant store in Lehigh County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A former employee of a Giant grocery store in Lehigh County is now facing criminal charges after needles were found in several items.

The former worker is only identified by state police as a juvenile.

That person is charged in juvenile court with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal mischief.

Police say a total of 11 needles were placed into merchandise.

No injuries were reported.