SEPTA turns to YouTube to solve crimes

SEPTA transit police are now using YouTube to help solve crimes.

The department launched a YouTube channel where they will release surveillance video in hopes that the public will identify people suspected of committing crimes on the system.

“We’re looking for ways to get an even broader reach,” said SEPTA transit police chief Thomas Nestel. “So not only does this provide the opportunity for the media to continue to put out our videos and our pictures, but it also provides us with an opportunity to have direct contact with our riders, and customers, and people in the community.”