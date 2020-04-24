SEPTA to move forward with virtual hearings on fare restructuring proposal

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

At a SEPTA board meeting held on the same day as the burial of Regional Rail conductor Michael Hill, the authority announced that it will move forward with virtual public hearings for its long-awaited fare restructuring proposal.

The meetings will be held virtually on May 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as May 27 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration details will be posted on SEPTA’s website.

The planned effective date for the proposed changes, which is designed to reduce costs for low-income riders while imposing fare hikes for other riders, will be determined at a later date.

“Running service in a pandemic is a tremendous challenge, but losing our colleague and having our coworkers fall ill is definitely the most difficult part,” said Richards.

Hill served the region for 30 years. He is the fourth employee lost to the coronavirus.