SEPTA to boost service on Regional Rail lines starting Monday

With Philadelphia on track to enter the green phase of coronavirus recovery by the end of next week, SEPTA announced that Regional Rail service frequency will be increased on Monday, June 29.

After months of dismal ridership numbers and severely reduced service, trains will run hourly weekday service on most lines. The Airport and Paoli/Thorndale lines will run every 30 minutes, and the Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd lines will remain suspended.

SEPTA suspended six Regional Rail lines and adjusted some routes when it implemented its Lifeline Service Schedule in April, as the region was in the thick of the pandemic.

“This is a significant step forward for SEPTA and our region as we work through the phases of COVID-19 recovery,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said via press release. “We are excited to see more customers returning, and we want to assure them that we are ready with safe and reliable service.”

The transportation authority revamped most of its service with new social distancing guidelines to prepare for the region’s progression into the yellow phase. Some subway/El train stops remained closed, but as of Monday all but two Market Frankford Line and Broad Street Line stops will be open. The Fifth Street/Independence Hall stop on the Market Frankford Line and the Susquehanna-Dauphin station on the Broad Street Line will be closed for construction into July.