SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III is retiring after almost 10 years at the mass transit agency.

Before coming to SEPTA, Nestel spent two decades as a Philadelphia police officer, then became police chief in Upper Moreland.

His decision comes as the transit agency is working to combat an increase in crime and violence on city trains.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said Nestel’s backup, Charles Lawson, is taking over for now.

“Acting Chief Lawson has been with the agency for 28 years, starting out as a patrol officer, and has consistently moved up through the ranks,” Busch said. “As a police inspector for the last four years, he has also served in the acting role for Chief Nestel’s absence.”