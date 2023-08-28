SEPTA adjusts Regional Rail train schedules ahead of fall season

SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains are running on a new schedule, with the majority of routes seeing changes.

Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency is constantly adjusting schedules as circumstances warrant.

“Sometimes it’s adjusting arrival and departure times slightly to better reflect how trains are actually running, so we usually do it every three to four months. With this one we’re getting ready for what we hope to be a busy fall,” he said.

The changes are a result of ongoing service evaluations “typically reflecting trends we’re seeing in ridership,” Busch said.

“We are looking at where we are seeing more ridership, where things have dropped off where we make adjustments,” he said. “Sometimes it is just adjusting departure and arrival times slightly to better reflect how trains are actually running.”