4th suspect wanted for mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop arrested in Virginia: Sources

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The fourth suspect sought for the mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources told Action News.

Asir Boone, 17, was captured in Alexandria, Virginia, sources said. He was wanted for attempted murder in the March 6 shooting that injured eight students in Philadelphia’s Burholme section.

Three suspects are already in custody.

Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested March 12 at a relative’s home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Carter was arrested without incident after Marshals surrounded a home on the block.

Authorities also announced the arrests of two other shooting suspects: 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a slew of other offenses.

Tucker, who is alleged to have also driven the stolen vehicle used in the shooting, is being held on $16.1 million bail.

Buggs is being held on $16 million bail, while Carter is being held on $4 million bail.