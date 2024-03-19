4th suspect wanted for mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop arrested in Virginia: Sources
Asir Boone, 17, was captured in Alexandria, Virginia, sources said.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The fourth suspect sought for the mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources told Action News.
Asir Boone, 17, was captured in Alexandria, Virginia, sources said. He was wanted for attempted murder in the March 6 shooting that injured eight students in Philadelphia’s Burholme section.
Three suspects are already in custody.
Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested March 12 at a relative’s home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.
Carter was arrested without incident after Marshals surrounded a home on the block.
Authorities also announced the arrests of two other shooting suspects: 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs.
All three suspects are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a slew of other offenses.
Tucker, who is alleged to have also driven the stolen vehicle used in the shooting, is being held on $16.1 million bail.
Buggs is being held on $16 million bail, while Carter is being held on $4 million bail.
Police say the gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.
The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he was the intended target.
All of the victims are now in stable condition.
Surveillance video released after the shooting shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.
That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car. Both had been stolen.
According to court records, Buggs contacted a prisoner at SCI Pine Grove a day after the mass shooting to talk about another teen who had been shot to death two days earlier.
Police have said all along they are still working to see if the bus stop shooting is connected to the killing of 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor.
Taylor was shot March 4 while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.
