Senate moves new bill to keep Pa. out of RGGI without General Assembly’s OK

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

State lawmakers are advancing a new attempt to prevent the commonwealth from joining a regional cap and trade program targeting power plant emissions.

The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 119 along party lines. The measure requires legislative approval to enter a program that puts a price on carbon emissions, like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to join RGGI through a regulation, which could be finished later this year. He vetoed a similar bill last year.

The vote marks the second move within a week by Senate Republicans to try to keep Pennsylvania out of RGGI. Last week, they told Wolf they wouldn’t approve his nominations to the Public Utility Commission unless he backed off RGGI. He said he wouldn’t.