Seeking COVID-19 vaccine trial participants from hard-hit communities of color

A legacy of mistrust

In the 1800s, Dr. J. Marion Sims performed gynecological surgeries on enslaved Black women without their permission and without anesthesia.

Between 1932 and 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service recruited African American men to participate in the research of syphilis, in what became known as the Tuskegee Experiment. The men were told they were receiving free health care from the U.S. government. The researchers disguised placebos, ineffective methods and diagnostic procedures as treatment, and the men who had syphilis were never informed of their diagnosis, even though it could lead to serious health conditions if left untreated.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins University biopsied Henrietta Lacks’ cervical tumor during her cancer treatment without her knowledge in 1951. Her cells are used to this day to provide medical data. Lacks’ family did not know about the use of her immortalized cell lines until 1975.

Unnecessary hysterectomies, known as Mississippi appendectomies, were performed at teaching hospitals in the South on women of color as practice for medical students.

Today, researchers say they’re making an effort to have conversations with Black people about systemic racism and how clinical trials are performed according to a different ethical standard.

Those conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials are making a concerted effort to recruit Black and Latino volunteers because they have been most affected during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure we provide this opportunity for communities of color such that the clinical trial population is somewhat representative of the U.S. population, so when the results become available we can use that data to say, ‘Yes, this vaccine is safe and effective across all age groups and across all racial and ethnic groups,’” Rutgers’ Swaminathan said.

In addition to choosing academic institutions esteemed for clinical trial and infectious disease research, Moderna also has chosen sites, like the University of Pennsylvania, located in areas with a higher population of Black people and Latinos.

“We have to own up to and acknowledge the broken trust that is an outgrowth of systematic racism,” Pernell said. “As I say, racism has stained the American health care system, and it has impacted Black and brown persons and families. So, we have to own up to that legacy, and we have to work to disrupt and dismantle it.”

She said health care professionals must demonstrate the steps they’re taking to undo those health inequities, and educate the community about clinical research and the risks and benefits.

“There’s two pandemics — there’s this slow pandemic, which is systemic racism that has been with us as long as this nation has been formed, and this fast pandemic, which is this coronavirus,” Pernell said.

“And it’s so important that we as a profession understand the disproportionate burden that racism has placed on the backs of Blacks and browns, Blacks in particular, and an understanding that we can understand the concern, understand the skepticism, and think about culturally fluent ways to have this dialogue in a safe space to say, ‘This is not targeting you unethically,’ ‘This is not anything mandatory.’ Informed consent — what does that mean? And what does that look like? How do we build self-efficacy and collective efficacy?”

Meagher, at Penn, said it’s too soon in the process to evaluate whether Black Americans are reluctant to participate in the vaccine trials. The Penn researchers do not know the racial breakdown of applicants until they are invited to participate. But to date, she said, “We’re doing OK.”

“We’ve got a good representation based on the individuals who have been spoken with about the potential of participation. But it really comes down to, ‘Do they get through the screening period?’ which we’re not there yet, and, ‘Do they stick with their original idea about participating in the trial?’ But it’s looking promising so far,” Meagher said.

To ease concerns about participating in trials, academic institutions like Penn and Rutgers provide a very detailed consent process, outlining what happens during the trial and providing answers to participants’ questions. Researchers also encourage the participation of a next of kin or close friend in the consent process, to ensure that participants have every opportunity to engage. Every study is reviewed by multiple independent boards to ensure participant safety.

Penn is engaged in conversations with community faith leaders to begin to address the distrust felt among many Black people, Meagher said.

“Building community partnerships around research usually are successful when prior participants speak with communities and we facilitate that happening,” Meagher said.

“It takes a lot of work to try and undo all the harm that’s been done. I’m not sure these trials are necessarily going to be our answer, but it is an opportunity for us to start to do some meaningful work and try to address the distrust issue that not only affects the ability to do the trial, but affects our ability to answer the question for the communities whom are most likely to be the recipients if the vaccines get approved,” she said.

Rutgers, too, has a community engagement team for its clinical trials. The university hospital plans community education forums, and in October it will host an event to discuss the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

“We have definitely made progress, but there’s a lot more work to be done, and I think community education and engagement is an ongoing process, because you always want to keep working with the community, because this has been brewing a long time,” Swaminathan said.