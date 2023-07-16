Matt Porter was able to pursue a career in the scooter world as an instructor at the Woodward Camp action sports facility in Pennsylvania. As the camp’s scooter program manager, he said action sports are still growing on a national level, and many local spots don’t have role models who can give back to younger riders.

“There’s nothing quite yet like baseball, football, anything like that, who have people who have been committed throughout the years and years who are pretty much done at the competitive level and just wanna pass that knowledge on,” Porter said. “Action sports is still pretty young, and I feel like we are starting to get to that level where we do have people who are grown out and wanna be in that more coaching and role model state for the kids.”

Economic opportunities are growing for the younger generation. Lauren Heller, a 17-year-old rider, said that riders can attract attention from brands across the country through social media.

“Most scooter riders that are pretty serious try to post once or twice a week,” she said. “It’s almost like influencers. You have a posting schedule, you try to get things out, you try to blow up on Reels cause that’s how you get sponsorships. That’s how you get your parts paid for and how you get money to travel places. Instagram specifically is a pretty big deal for most riders. If you learn a trick, you video it, and you post it. It’s a lot of trying to get a sponsor, trying to get up in the industry.”

Ten-year-old Jase Bryck isn’t sponsored yet but may be someday. His grandfather, Mike Owens acts as his manager and coach, and hopes to monetize Bryck’s success by creating a line of equipment.

“We invented a scooter bag for transportation,” Owens said. “I designed it. We just got our prototype back.”

He plans to sell the bags and create knee pads customized for scooter riders.

Opportunities have grown at competitions as well. Pytel was able to provide monetary prizes at a competition at Newport for the first time this year, thanks to support from a parent whose company sponsored the event.

“His son rides, but they as a company don’t have anything to do with scootering,” he said. “And yet what they were able to do — we had one of the largest prize pools for our youth in the country. So we as Newport Statepark, as Delaware, as this local scooter community, were able to do more for scootering than most organizations in the country.”

Pytel said that with the growing opportunities and support for the sport, he’d like to see more riders like him leading the sport nationally.

“On the national level, the people that are driving it are the corporations and the parents — and that’s great,” he said. “That is phenomenal for their kids. But that’s not gonna be great for the actual sport or the culture or the actual athletes that are gonna be doing this forever. If scooter riders aren’t, as they grow up, becoming the people that then take over, it’s always gonna be where it is right now to where we don’t have a strong local scene, to where we don’t have events frequently.”